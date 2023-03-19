IN THIS week's Nine Things We Learned, we discover that Melbourne has depth to burn, an unsung Blue could help unlock finals, and two former top-five picks are back to their best.

Check out what we learned from the opening round of the 2023 season.

BARRETT Pies depth leaves Ginnivan in limbo as ban nears end

1. Forget rising star, Harry Sheezel is already there

Thirty seconds into his first AFL game, in a position he'd only started playing a few months ago, Harry Sheezel looked like he'd been doing this for years. Possessing the calmness of a much more experienced player, the 18-year-old debutant never looked overawed. In fact, he only looked more assured as the game wore on, providing the Kangaroos with plenty of drive off half-back and setting up important forward forays with his decision-making and pinpoint passing. Sheezel amassed 34 disposals - the most by a debutant in 39 years - and looks to be integral to the Roos rising up the ladder this year. Not only is he all but a lock for this round's Rising Star nomination, he is also very likely to pick up Brownlow votes too. – Sophie Welsh

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Sheezel hype is real in devastating debut Harry Sheezel shows off his frightening potential with a stunning return of 34 disposals in his first game

2. Melbourne's depth is its premiership secret weapon

The Demons put the Dogs to sleep on Saturday night with a comprehensive 50-point win, with all their big stars the headline acts. Kysaiah Pickett was sensational, Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy did their thing and Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver controlled the midfield. But the Demons' depth stood out as they overcame the Bulldogs without unavailable quartet Steven May, Bayley Fritsch, Christian Salem and Jack Viney. Kade Chandler took his chance up forward with 16 disposals and a goal, debutant Judd McVee collected 14 disposals and Adam Tomlinson stood up in the back half against the Dogs' tall attack. There will be some unlucky omissions if all four returning stars are available next week but squads win premierships and Melbourne has built a very strong one. – Callum Twomey

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs The Demons and Bulldogs clash in round one

3. Tippa's return adds to positive Bomber vibes

Sunday's contest was well and truly decided before he came onto the ground, but the impact Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti had on this game – and potentially on Essendon's season ahead - can't be underestimated. Even as their side was racking up the goals, Bombers fans had one eye on the bench as they waited for the cult hero to come on as a sub, and his arrival created an electricity in the MCG that charged Essendon's players with more than just energy. Brad Scott has talked about how important it is to welcome 'Walla' back to the club as part of his desire to fix the damage of the past few years. If Sunday is any indication, the heart and soul of Windy Hill has returned. – Howard Kimber

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Tippa is back doing what he does best Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti marks his return to the AFL with a goal in style

4. The Saints - and Ross Lyon - have evolved

Sunday was a big day for St Kilda as it "rolled out a product", in the words of new coach Ross Lyon. What they put on show for their supporters was a high-pressure style that defensively made it hard for Fremantle to move the ball through the corridor, and offensively asked plenty of questions through quick ball movement. It was hard to get an accurate read on the Saints' new style during the pre-season due to their run of injuries, but Sunday's game showed the old Lyon trademarks of relentless pressure and discipline remain. The willingness to play on and attack through the corridor is new, however, and it's a style that, regardless of whether they can build on their first-up win over the Dockers, should be enjoyable to watch. – Nathan Schmook

Anthony Caminiti celebrates a goal during St Kilda's match against Fremantle in R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

5. Unheralded tall could be key to Carlton's success

Former Bulldog Lewis Young crossed to the Blues at the end of the 2021 season, keen to get more game time. He had a number of strong performances scattered through last year but was one of Carlton's very best in the round one draw. In front of a heaving Richmond home crowd, Young stood tall against the wily Jack Riewoldt, holding the Tiger to just one goal. He recorded 20 disposals, 14 intercept possessions, eight marks (five of which were intercepts) and four spoils. The Blues were beaten around the contest, putting enormous pressure on the backline, but Young kept his team in the game time and time again. If Carlton is to finally break through for finals this year, Young needs to be at his very best. – Sarah Black

Carlton's Lewis Young marks ahead of Jack Riewoldt of Richmond in R1 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

6. Cat steps up at the perfect time

Now we know why Geelong was so determined to keep Esava Ratugolea last October. Port Adelaide came hard for the opportunity-starved Cat during the trade period, while St Kilda and other clubs also showed interest after the 24-year-old managed only four senior appearances in 2022. After spending much of the VFL season down back – and the summer in defence – Ratugolea produced arguably his best performance yet at AFL level on Friday night. The numbers don't jump off the page, but he restricted the influence of Collingwood recruit Dan McStay, taking intercept marks and making menacing spoils in a statement-making performance that is timely, given the unavailability of Jack Henry plus the likely absence of Tom Stewart against Carlton on Thursday night. You can only imagine what Ken Hinkley was thinking watching from afar on Friday night. – Josh Gabelich

Esava Ratugolea flies in a pack during Geelong's clash against Collingwood in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

7. Horne-Francis is ready to live up to the hype

In this day and age of quick thrills, where patience is becoming increasingly rare, No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis was a curious case study in 2022 as he endured a troubled maiden year with North Melbourne, albeit while showing some flashes of his brilliance. Following his headline-grabbing trade to Port Adelaide, the Power have tried to downplay expectations, but that's difficult to do when rookies like Nick Daicos and Harry Sheezel are having instant and significant impacts elsewhere. But Horne-Francis showed in Saturday's game-changing best afield display that he can deliver on his enormous potential in 2023, rather than be a slow burn at his new club. Ken Hinkley will try to cool the hype, but he's not fooling anyone. – Ben Somerford

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Horne-Francis silences critics with dominant first Port outing Jason Horne-Francis produced an incredible display beyond his years to help lead his side to a big round one win over the Lions

8. Ex-Giants skipper can still be among the game's best

He might have finished second in the best and fairest last year to prove that he can still be a star, but on Sunday, Stephen Coniglio produced a performance that could launch him back into the conversation as one of the best midfielders in the game - if he can continue this form. While Toby Greene kicked the goals when GWS needed them, it was Coniglio who dominated around the ball. The West Australian torched the Crows with 32 disposals and game highs for score involvements (14), inside 50s (nine) and metres gained (810 metres) to go with 11 contested possessions and eight clearances (four from the centre). It wasn't just the numbers, it was the explosive impact that helped drag the Giants from 31 points down on a memorable day in western Sydney. – Josh Gabelich

Stephen Coniglio celebrates GWS's win over Adelaide in R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

9. The Swans don't have a premiership hangover

It's happened to Adelaide in 2018 (after being hammered by Richmond in 2017) and Greater Western Sydney in 2020 (after the Tigers walloped them in 2019), but don't expect the Swans to tumble down the ladder after Geelong belted them in last year's Grand Final. Yes, it's only one round, and yes, it was 'only' against Gold Coast, but Sydney meant business on Saturday night, and its pressure rating of 217 (in layman's terms that's off the charts and won't be beaten by many all season) was evidence it is hungrier than ever. The midfield is stacked, and deep, the defence is well organised, and there's many avenues to goal. John Longmire says he hasn't spoken to his team about the loss to the Cats since before Christmas, and after four quarters, it's clear his team is focused and ready to bounce back from last September's disappointment. – Michael Whiting