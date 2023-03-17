CAMPBELL Chesser's interrupted road to his anticipated AFL debut against North Melbourne on Saturday is one that West Coast hopes has left the talented wingman better prepared to show his strengths on the AFL stage.

Chesser missed the entire 2022 season after a serious ankle injury last February, with the 19-year-old on a managed program right up until the Eagles' final pre-season game against Adelaide a fortnight ago.

It is the background work he has committed to, however, that has given the Eagles confidence he is ready to perform at the top level as the club starts a new era and bloods three promising youngsters against the Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium.

Midfield coach Matthew Knights, who worked closely with Chesser through his 12 months on the sidelines – alongside development coach Kyal Horsley – said the classy right footer would be ready to show his weapons early on.

Campbell Chesser of West Coast clutches his ankle against Fremantle, February 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"When first-year players come into the program, the education and the information is pretty full on and you've got to take that all on board," Knights told AFL.com.au.

"Campbell's been able to absorb it over 12 months, and then this pre-season he's been able to let himself go a little bit and train.

"What we're really keen for him to do on game day, as with any young player, is to let himself go when he gets opportunities and show his strengths, like his dash and his aerial marking.

"Absorbing the game plan slowly is probably going to allow him to show his strengths a little bit earlier, so we're really excited about his prospects."

Campbell Chesser at West Coast training, January 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Chesser will play predominantly on a wing against the Kangaroos but will also be given occasional opportunities to play his secondary role as an inside midfielder.

At 186cm and already with a strong frame, that is where the Eagles eventually see him flourishing at the top level and he has spent time in the past year studying both roles with Knights, Horsley and strategy and stoppage coach Jarrad Schofield.

"One of the first things that really impressed me about Campbell was when he first did his injury last year – and it was a horrific injury for a first-year player – he was in seeing the coaches within two or three weeks," Knights said.

"He was watching vision and talking footy, and you could just tell he was a very coachable young man right from the start.

"He had experienced that injury and shown the resilience to take it on the chin, but then he was really keen to learn. That was the first indication for me that this young man is in for the long haul."

Chesser played managed minutes in each of the Eagles' intra-club sessions and then practice games against Port Adelaide and Adelaide, but he has grown in confidence with each successful hit-out.

There was understandable hesitancy initially after such a long lay-off, but Knights said the Eagles had gained enough confidence by the Adelaide hit-out to know he was ready to go.

"It was slowly but surely, but once he was able to string three or four practice games together, he gave himself an enormous chance to be selected round one," Knights said.

"It allowed the match committee to have confidence in his movement patterns and that he was going to play.

"Every match he has stepped up in that area and shown some real strengths and that gives all of us confidence he is ready to go."

Campbell Chesser at West Coast training, February 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Chesser will debut alongside inside midfielder Reuben Ginbey and small forward Noah Long, with former Melbourne defender Jayden Hunt also selected to play his first game for the club after crossing as a free agent.

The injection of new talent was "enormously well received" by the team, Knights said, with a particular sense of excitement that Chesser can finally start his journey.

"There was a lot of noise and a lot of smiles on peoples' faces, and collectively there was an enormous sense of proudness and gratitude that he's got to this point," Knights said.

"To get through what he has got through individually, and seeing how excited he is to play in round one, it's all you need as a coach sometimes, to see that excitement on their face.

"It's going to be a really competitive game against North Melbourne, so now he's going to have to grit his teeth and get the job done."