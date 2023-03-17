SUNDAY will see a number of forgotten faces return to the football field for the first time, with Rory Sloane, Brent Daniels and Nathan Wilson named in their respective teams.

Adelaide will unleash recruit Izak Rankine for the first time, while father-son draftee Max Michalanny will make his debut.

Former skipper Sloane will play his first official game since rupturing his ACL in April last year.

In a good news story for the often injury-hit Greater Western Sydney, Daniels has been named after shaking off a last-minute hamstring complaint. He last played in round 21, 2021, after missing all of last year due to the issue.

An untimely dislocated shoulder on Friday morning to best and fairest Peter Wright has paved the way for recruit Sam Weideman to make his debut for Essendon, with comeback kid Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti named an emergency.

Both Dyson Heppell (foot) and Jye Caldwell (ankle) have been named after getting through training unscathed.

Classy Hawk Harry Morrison has not recovered from his hamstring injury in time to face the Bombers.

St Kilda has named two debutants in Mattaes Phillipou and Anthony Caminiti for its match against Fremantle, while Marcus Windhager has failed to recover in time from a hand injury.

Marcus Windhager (left) speaks with St Kilda's footy boss during a practice match against Essendon on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sunday will also see the return of Jack Bytel for the first time since 2021, having spent last year primarily playing in the VFL.

The Dockers have opted for a forward line consisting of talls Matt Taberner, Luke Jackson and Josh Treacy, with Nat Fyfe named at full-forward.

Speedster Wilson has been picked after just two games last season.

Sunday, March 19

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: C.Idun 39 S.Taylor 15 I.Cumming 13

HB: L.Whitfield 6 L.Aleer 21 L.Ash 7

C: F.Callaghan 17 T.Green 12 J.Wehr 10

HF: C.Ward 8 H.Himmelberg 27 D.Lloyd 38

F: T.Greene - C 4 J.Hogan 23 J.Riccardi 26

Foll: M.Flynn 30 J.Kelly 22 S.Coniglio 3

I/C: N.Haynes 19 J.Peatling 20 H.Perryman 36 B.Daniels 16

Emerg: C.Hamilton 43 A.Kennedy 40 C.Stone 18 J.Buckley 44

New faces: Nil

Notable absentees: Toby Bedford, Aaron Cadman, Braydon Preuss

ADELAIDE

B: T.Doedee 39 J.Butts 41 N.Murray 28

HB: B.Smith 33 J.Dawson - C 12 W.Milera 30

C: J.Soligo 14 R.Laird 29 M.Hinge 20

HF: J.Rachele 8 L.Pedlar 10 B.Keays 2

F: T.Walker 13 D.Fogarty 32 I.Rankine 22

Foll: R.O'Brien 43 R.Sloane 9 S.Berry 3

I/C: E.Himmelberg 34 H.Schoenberg 26 S.McAdam 23 M.Michalanney 16

Emerg: P.Parnell 37 L.Murphy 4 R.Thilthorpe 7 T.Brown 21

New faces: Tyler Brown, Max Michalanney, Izak Rankine

Notable absentees: Matt Crouch

Hawthorn v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

B: C.Jiath 9 J.Blanck 36 S.Frost 8

HB: J.Impey 4 J.Sicily - C 6 W.Day 12

C: L.Bramble 16 J.Newcombe 3 K.Amon 10

HF: C.Mackenzie 28 J.Koschitzke 23 L.Breust 22

F: C.Wingard 20 F.Greene 26 D.Moore 13

Foll: L.Meek 17 F.Maginness 32 J.Worpel 5

I/C: N.Reeves 7 B.Hardwick 15 J.Ward 25 C.Macdonald 31

Emerg: C.Nash 11 N.Long 27 T.Brockman 33 J.Scrimshaw 14

New faces: Karl Amon, Fergus Greene, Cam Mackenzie, Lloyd Meek

Notable absentees: Mitch Lewis, Harry Morrison

ESSENDON

B: M.Redman 27 J.Ridley 14 B.Zerk-Thatcher 30

HB: J.Kelly 29 J.Laverde 15 A.McGrath 1

C: D.Heppell 21 W.Setterfield 12 D.Shiel 9

HF: S.Durham 22 S.Weideman 10 K.Langford 4

F: A.Davey Jnr 33 H.Jones 23 A.Perkins 16

Foll: S.Draper 2 Z.Merrett - C 7 D.Parish 3

I/C: J.Caldwell 6 A.Phillips 34 N.Martin 37 J.Menzie 47

Emerg: W.Snelling 11 K.Baldwin 26 M.D'Ambrosio 42 A.McDonald-Tipungwuti 43

New faces: Alwyn Davey jnr, Will Setterfield, Sam Weideman

Notable absentees: Jake Stringer, Peter Wright

St Kilda v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEDT

ST KILDA

B: J.Battle 26 D.Howard 20 C.Wilkie 44

HB: L.Stocker 14 J.Sinclair 35 N.Wanganeen-Milera 7

C: B.Hill 8 J.Bytel 23 R.Byrnes 13

HF: D.Butler 16 M.Wood 32 M.Owens 10

F: Z.Cordy 21 J.Gresham 4 A.Caminiti 47

Foll: R.Marshall 19 B.Crouch 5 J.Steele - C 9

I/C: H.Clark 11 J.Webster 29 J.Higgins 22 M.Phillipou 25

Emerg: M.Windhager 17 T.Campbell 38 C.Sharman 43 B.Paton 33

New faces: Anthony Caminiti, Mattaes Phillipou, Liam Stocker, Zaine Cordy

Notable absentees: Jack Billings, Zak Jones, Max King, Tim Membrey, Seb Ross

FREMANTLE

B: E.Hughes 15 A.Pearce - C 25 L.Ryan 13

HB: B.Cox 36 H.Young 26 H.Chapman 27

C: J.Clark 6 W.Brodie 17 J.Aish 11

HF: S.Switkowski 39 L.Jackson 9 J.O'Meara 2

F: L.Schultz 5 N.Fyfe 7 M.Taberner 20

Foll: S.Darcy 4 A.Brayshaw 8 C.Serong 3

I/C: J.Treacy 35 L.Henry 23 M.Frederick 32 N.Wilson 14

Emerg: B.Banfield 41 B.Walker 31 M.Johnson 44 S.Sturt 1

New faces: Luke Jackson, Jaeger O'Meara, Matthew Johnson

Notable absentees: Travis Colyer, Michael Walters