THE TEAMS are set for Saturday evening's clash between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, where new Dee Lachie Hunter will face his former side.
Both teams have named unchanged line-ups, with Jake Melksham and Toby McLean named as Melbourne and the Bulldogs' subs respectively.
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTIONS
Melbourne: Jake Melksham
Western Bulldogs: Toby McLean
Port Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 4.35pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTE
Port Adelaide: Francis Evans
Brisbane: Jaxon Prior