THE TEAMS are set for Saturday evening's clash between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, where new Dee Lachie Hunter will face his former side.

Both teams have named unchanged line-ups, with Jake Melksham and Toby McLean named as Melbourne and the Bulldogs' subs respectively.

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTIONS
Melbourne: Jake Melksham
Western Bulldogs: Toby McLean

DEMONS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

03:23
Published ago

Match Previews R1: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Demons and Bulldogs at the MCG

Published ago

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

Port Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 4.35pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTE
Port Adelaide: Francis Evans
Brisbane: Jaxon Prior