Lachie Hunter is presented with his playing jumper before Melbourne's round one, 2023 match against the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

THE TEAMS are set for Saturday evening's clash between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, where new Dee Lachie Hunter will face his former side.

Both teams have named unchanged line-ups, with Jake Melksham and Toby McLean named as Melbourne and the Bulldogs' subs respectively.

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTIONS

Melbourne: Jake Melksham

Western Bulldogs: Toby McLean

DEMONS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

