PORT Adelaide will be looking to start 2023 on a winning note when they face a start-studded Brisbane side on Saturday.

The Power, who started last season 0-5 as they missed the finals, have a tricky opening month of the new season and will be desperate to get over the top of the Lions, who are expected to challenge for the flag this year.

FOLLOW IT LIVE Full match coverage and stats from 4.05pm ACDT

Port will be without former captain Travis Boak as he continues to battle a rib injury, while the Lions have named a strong team that includes off-season recruits Jack Gunston, Josh Dunkley, Conor McKenna and No.2 father-son draft pick Will Ashcroft.

There are no late changes to either side, with Francis Evans (Port) and Jaxon Prior (Lions) the subs.

With the trusted Darcy Gardiner (ankle) out of action, Ryan Lester on the comeback from a hamstring injury and Darragh Joyce having some recent health interruptions, Brisbane has opted to go smaller in defence alongside co-captain Harris Andrews and Jack Payne.

Port have named Charlie Dixon (200cm), Todd Marshall (198cm) and Mitch Georgiades (192cm) in a three-pronged tall set-up that could stretch the Lions.

However, speaking at Brisbane Airport prior to his team's flight to Adelaide on Friday morning, Fagan said he was happy with a more mobile mix.

"Blokes like (Brandon) Starcevich (187cm) and (Cam) Rayner (187cm) have got strong bodies and they can jump and that's the main thing.

"There's an advantage sometimes in having those guys play on taller blokes because they're better movers and can get involved in counter attacks.

"I guess if they mark the ball, we got it wrong, if they don't and we run it off, we got it right."

Port Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

B: R.Burton 3 T.Jonas - C 1 T.McKenzie 12

HB: D.Byrne-Jones 33 A.Aliir 21 D.Houston 5

C: M.Bergman 14 W.Drew 28 X.Duursma 7

HF: M.Georgiades 19 T.Marshall 4 C.Rozee 20

F: Z.Butters 9 C.Dixon 22 S.Powell-Pepper 2

Foll: S.Lycett 29 O.Wines 16 J.Horne-Francis 18

I/C: K.Farrell 6 O.Fantasia 13 J.Rioli 15 L.Jones 34

Sub: F.Evans 31

Emerg: R.Bonner 26 J.McEntee 41 J.Burgoyne 36

New faces: Jason Horne-Francis, Junior Rioli

Notable absentees: Travis Boak, Jeremy Finlayson

BRISBANE

B: B.Starcevich 37 J.Payne 40 D.Rich 10

HB: C.McKenna 26 H.Andrews 31 D.Wilmot 44

C: W.Ashcroft 8 Z.Bailey 33 J.Berry 7

HF: C.Cameron 23 J.Gunston 19 H.McCluggage 6

F: C.Rayner 16 J.Daniher 3 E.Hipwood 30

Foll: O.McInerney 46 J.Dunkley 5 L.Neale - C 9

I/C: D.Robertson 2 L.McCarthy 11 K.Coleman 18 J.Tunstill 29

Sub: J.Prior 20

Emerg: H.Sharp 22 D.Fort 32 D.Joyce 41

New faces: Josh Dunkley, Will Ashcroft, Jack Gunston, Conor McKenna

Notable absentees: Darcy Gardiner, Dayne Zorko