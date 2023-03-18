IT MAY be a battle between last year's bottom two teams, but there's a lot of interested eyes on North Melbourne v West Coast at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Roos 'won' the wooden spoon in 2021 and 2022, but doing it again isn't the kind of three-peat new coach Alastair Clarkson is used to.

Expect the former Hawthorn master mentor to stamp his authority on North from the outset, with an aggressive - dare we say 'unsociable' - attack on the ball from the opening bounce at 1.45pm.

FOLLOW IT LIVE Full match coverage and stats from 1.45pm AEDT

However, 'Clarko' won't find an opponent willing to lie down.

The Eagles have been going backwards since saluting in 2018, but Adam Simpson doesn't want to bottom out and will do everything in his power to show last year was a WA COVID blip

Things will look different from the first bounce with long-term ruckmen Todd Goldstein and Nic Naitanui absent from proceedings, signalling a changing of the guard for both clubs.

The No.3 selection from last year's draft, Harry Sheezel, has impressed through the Roos' pre-season and will add to the expectations on a predominantly young list, while the inclusion of former Docker Griffin Logue will strengthen an often under-seige defence.

Add to that Clarkson's triple-premiership buddy Liam Shiels and all of a sudden there's some serious experience ready to show on-field leadership.

Jeremy McGovern tackles Kayne Turner in North Melbourne v West Coast, R2 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

There's also new blood in West Coast colours with three AFL debutants in Reuben Gibney, Noah Long and Campbell Chesser - all with expectations of their own - alongside former Demon Jayden Hunt.

However, the Eagles go in without Nic Nat and retired superstar forward Josh Kennedy, leaving a heavy load on the shoulders of talls Oscar Allen, Bailey Williams and Callum Jamieson.

While a loss here won't put either club into a panic, a win could be just the momentum required to kickstart a new era.

North Melbourne v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: L.McDonald - C 11, G.Logue 19, A.Bonar 16

HB: J.Goater 31, J.Ziebell 7, B.Scott 8

C: L. Shiels 14, T.Powell 24, J.Simpkin 12

HF: C.Zurhaar 44, C.Comben 30, J.Stephenson 2

F: H.Sheezel 3, N.Larkey 20, C. Taylor 5

Foll: T.Xerri 38, L.Davies-Uniacke 9, K.Turner 28

I/C: P.Curtis 25, H.Greenwood 18, M.Bergman 27, B.Cunnington 10

Sub: Will Phillips 29

Emerg: L.Young 17, T.Goldstein 22, K.Dawson 42

New faces: Griffin Logue, Liam Shiels, Harry Sheezel

Notable absentees: Todd Goldstein, Ben McKay, Aaron Hall, Tarryn Thomas

WEST COAST

B: S.Hurn 25, T.Barrass 37, T.Cole 28

HB: L.Duggan 14, J.McGovern 20, J.Hunt 5

C: A.Gaff 3, T.Kelly 11, C.Chesser 18

HF: D.Sheed 4, J.Darling 27, J.Cripps 15

F: L.Ryan 1, O.Allen 12, N.Long 44

Foll: B.Williams 32, R.Ginbey 7, L.Shuey 13

I/C: A.Witherden 23, X.O'Neill 24, J.Jones 31, C.Jamieson 40

Sub: J.Petruccelle 21

Emerg: J.Waterman 2, C.West 36, G.Clark 39

New faces: Campbell Chesser, Noah Long, Reuben Ginbey, Jayden Hunt

Notable absentees: Nic Naitanui, Elliot Yeo, Samo Petrevski-Seton