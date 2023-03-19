Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT
LATE CHANGE
Greater Western Sydney: Leek Aleer replaced in the selected side by Jack Buckley
SUBSTITUTES
Greater Western Sydney: Adam Kennedy
Adelaide: Tyler Brown
Hawthorn v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES:
Hawthorn: Conor Nash
Essendon: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti
St Kilda v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
St Kilda: Ben Paton
Fremantle: Bailey Banfield
