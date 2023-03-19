Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT

LATE CHANGE
Greater Western Sydney: Leek Aleer replaced in the selected side by Jack Buckley

SUBSTITUTES
Greater Western Sydney: Adam Kennedy
Adelaide: Tyler Brown

03:12
Published ago

Match Previews R1: GWS v Adelaide

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and Crows at Giants Stadium

Published ago

Hawthorn v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES:
Hawthorn: Conor Nash
Essendon: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti

02:44
Published ago

Match Previews R1: Hawthorn v Essendon

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Hawks and Bombers at the MCG

Published ago

St Kilda v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
St Kilda: Ben Paton
Fremantle: Bailey Banfield

03:24
Published ago

Match Previews R1: St Kilda v Fremantle

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Saints and Dockers at Marvel Stadium

Published ago

 