Leek Aleer in action during the R22 clash between Greater Western Sydney and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on August 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has made a late change for its clash against Adelaide on Sunday.

Jack Buckley will play his first game since round 16 2021 after he came in for Leek Aleer.

The Giants and Crows are two teams hoping to rise through the ranks and will try to kickstart their campaigns.

GWS enters the season with a new coach, a new captain and the belief a return to the top is just a small tweak or two away, while the Crows showed glimpses of a side on the rise in 2022.

For all the changes at the top the Giants are taking no new faces into round one, although they have certainly lost some old ones over the summer.

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT

LATE CHANGE

Greater Western Sydney: Leek Aleer replaced in the selected side by Jack Buckley

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Adam Kennedy

Adelaide: Tyler Brown

Tom Green looks ready to fill the void, while Finn Callaghan's pre-season suggests he's also ready to step up to the next level.

Speaking of next level, Adelaide's forward line looks capable of doing some serious damage with Izak Rankine's inclusion and the exciting development of Darcy Fogarty.

If Ben Keays spends as much time forward as he did in the pre-season there could be a lot of scoring up the Crows' end this season.

And then there's Taylor Walker - what does the veteran have in store after defying age the past couple of years?

These are two sides keen to get back into the upper levels of the ladder and this game will go a long way to telling us which is better placed in 2023.

Rivals Hawthorn and Essendon also begin their seasons on Sunday as they clash at the MCG.

The final game of the round sees Ross Lyon back in charge of St Kilda, taking on his former side Fremantle at Marvel Stadium.