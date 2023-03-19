IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Damo and Josh wrap up a monster round one, starting with the Saints' stunner at Marvel
- Josh on the 'elation' in the rooms after GWS' first-up win under Kingsley
- Pies down the premiers and put rivals on notice
- Damo gives his take on the AFL crackdown on brutal bumps
- Clarkson masterstroke delivers 'one of the great debuts'
- Introducing the 'AFL Daily MVP' - who will Damo give his votes to this week?
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.