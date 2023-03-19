Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti celebrates a goal in the round one clash between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN A powerful opening round win, the highlight for Essendon was the return of Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti from a short, but meaningful, retirement.

When McDonald-Tipungwuti announced he would be leaving the club he loved in 2022, the ripples went beyond The Hangar doors, with Bombers fans pouring out their grief on social media.

HAWKS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

So when Brad Scott sat down with 'Walla' as one of his first jobs as Essendon's new coach, he knew it was going to be an important conversation.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Hawthorn v Essendon The Hawks and Bombers clash in round one

"Once I'd spoken to him it was pretty clear he wanted to play AFL footy again," Scott said after his side comfortably accounted for Hawthorn in its season opener.

"It was just a question of where it was going to be."

With a need to repair some of the damage the club had been through in recent times, Scott knew McDonald-Tipungwuti's return would be a win for morale, but for him to go to another club could be equally as damaging.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Round one's best moments Watch the best highlights from the opening round

"Credit to the club, (they) worked really hard on showing him the path forward," he said. "But also, we didn't make any promises."

The small forward came on in the final term on Sunday, gathering just four possessions, but he had the crowd going wild after kicking a memorable comeback goal.

"He's got a long way to go but he's worked extremely hard and deserved his spot in the team today," Scott said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R1: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round one's match against Hawthorn

"I just thought it was a great moment for Essendon fans and for our club."

Scott was also quick to allay any fears over Dylan Shiel after the midfielder appeared to injure his shoulder in the fourth quarter of his 200th game, with the coach stressing it was just a hit to the body and that Shiel had told medical staff he was fine to get back into the contest.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Caldwell delivers the bomb The Bombers are off to a hot start, as Jye Caldwell kicks this goal

00:43 Wingard wizardry has the 'G shocked The Hawthorn onslaught continues with this dazzling Chad Wingard major

00:38 Nifty Menzie makes his mark Jye Menzie keeps the Essendon fight alive with this timely major

00:42 Jiath stuns crowd with stellar strike Changkuoth Jiath polishes off his ferocious downhill charge with brilliant finish

00:51 Clear the runway, Davey Jnr is taking flight Alwyn Davey Jnr steals the show, scoring his first ever AFL goal

00:42 Fiery Ridley claims first career gem Essendon is red hot, as Jordan Ridley drills his first AFL goal

00:36 Perkins brings the snags as Dons party continues The Bombers strengthen their dominant lead with these Archie Perkins gems

00:32 Tippa is back doing what he does best Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti marks his return to the AFL with a goal in style

08:52 Highlights: Hawthorn v Essendon The Hawks and Bombers clash in round one

12:20 Full post-match, R1: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round one's match against Hawthorn

07:32 Full post-match, R1: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round one's match against Essendon

02:03 Mighty Perkins wreaks havoc in season opener Archie Perkins plays a vital role in Essendon's dominant win

While not much is expected from a rebuilding Hawthorn in 2023, Sunday's result took coach Sam Mitchell by surprise.

"I look at how we've trained, how we've gone about it (in the pre-season) ... and I look at the performance today and it's certainly not what we expected as a group," Mitchell said.

"We would have expected to be much better for much longer."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R1: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round one's match against Essendon

The coach did, however, take a few positives from the game, one being the debut performance of Cam Mackenzie, who was taken with pick No.7 in the 2022 AFL Draft.

Mackenzie gathered 18 disposals in a mature performance that put a smile on Mitchell's face.

"Cam's certainly got a bit of composure about him, he does some really nice things with the ball," Mitchell said.

"I think in the first 10 minutes of the game we couldn't find a mark at all ... and it wasn't until he got it and he found someone that it was like, 'Oh, that's what we've needed'.

"You get that from a first gamer and it bodes well for the future of the young man."