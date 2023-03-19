THE MESSAGES arrived when Bobby Hill needed them most. And he hasn't forgotten them.

Sam Docherty and Ben Cunnington had lived what Hill was just about to experience and let him know they were here to help after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer at just 22 in May last year, halting his career and his life in a moment.

Former Carlton skipper Docherty made an inspirational return to the game in the corresponding round last year after months of chemotherapy, following a recurrence of testicular cancer, while dual North Melbourne best and fairest winner Cunnington has also overcome two bouts to resume his career at Arden Street. Both have had an impact on Hill and many in the community, an impact far greater than they can imagine.

Last Friday night wasn't just Hill's first game for Collingwood since being traded from Greater Western Sydney last October, it was his first AFL appearance since being medically and physically cleared to return from cancer.

Hill didn't play another AFL game for the Giants after round 11 last year, but in his first showing for Collingwood the 23-year-old showed why the Magpies lured him, kicking three goals from 10 disposals and six marks in a classy first showing in black and white.

Amid the excitement of defeating the reigning premiers in front of 86,595 people at the MCG, on an emotion-charged night for the Daicos family, Hill and his young family soaked in life at a new club, and life in general after the most challenging year of his life.

"It is a big thing to go through, it is a very serious thing. Looking back at it now, I had great support from my family and others," Hill told AFL.com.au in the rooms after the 22-point win over Geelong.

"It happened at such a young age. Full credit to my family, my partner, my little one, parents back home. Had such great family support. Full credit to them for getting me through.

"I had Docherty and Cunnington reach out to me. They got in contact and helped me out. Full credit to them. They messaged me on their own and were a big help for me. I needed that. I won't forget that."

After his move to Essendon was blocked at the end of 2021, Hill finally had his trade wish granted at the end of last season, moving to the AIA Centre for a future second-round pick in a deal that included a swap of third-round picks.

"I think I just needed a fresh start," Hill explained.

"My partner wanted that as well. She's happier and when your partner is happy, you're happy as well. Family is a big part of my life. To have my cousin (St Kilda wingman) Brad (Hill) here has been great for us, too."

Bradley Hill with his daughter at the Saints' photo day in January, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Before making an instant impact against the Cats, Hill impressed everyone inside Collingwood with the way he turned up on day one of the pre-season in December and the way he applied himself across the summer. He went from a round one chance before Christmas to a lock early in the new year.

The West Australian got to work in the off-season with his cousin Brad, who is renowned as one of the best runners in the AFL, and with a boxing coach to ensure he would be ready to roll in 2023.

"I got to Melbourne pretty early with cousin Brad. He works his backside off. To be with him in the pre-season was great, full credit to him," he said.

"I had a boxing coach as well who really worked us. They were both great and it makes the pre-season a bit easier when you get to the club."

Bobby Hill with Trent Bianco (left) and Cooper Murley at Collingwood's photo day in February 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hill kicked three goals against Richmond in his debut in 2019 and showed glimpses of his prodigious talent across his first 41 games, but game No.42 was one he won't ever forget.

While he enjoyed his time at Greater Western Sydney and received plenty of support, a change in environment has helped reset Hill for the next phase of his burgeoning career.

"I feel happier. I just feel happier and feel myself. I feel comfortable. Everyone in the forward line is smiling," he said.

"I've never been in an environment like that. it makes you feel like home walking in. It is an unbelievable feeling. Full credit to everyone at the footy club: the staff, the players, the coaches. It makes life a lot easier."