ROUND one traditionally throws up all sorts of results but most of our tipsters are off to a flyer.
We have a five-way tie at the top after the opening game of the season, with Riley Beveridge, Sarah Black, Josh Gabelich, Sarah Olle and former Essendon great Matthew Lloyd all picking six correct winners. (Editor's Note: We have awarded our tipsters with a point for the draw).
>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW
What's in store for us this week? Lloyd is the only expert tipping a North Melbourne upset in the west, while Nat Edwards is one-out on Port Adelaide getting the chocolates over Collingwood at the 'G.
Check out the other R2 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Geelong - 16 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 6
SARAH BLACK
Geelong - seven points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 6
JOSH GABELICH
Carlton - six points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 6
MATTHEW LLOYD
Geelong - 15 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Sydney
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 6
SARAH OLLE
Geelong - 16 points
Brisbane
Collingwood
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 6
DAMIAN BARRETT
Carlton - 11 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 5
CALLUM TWOMEY
Geelong - 14 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 5
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong - 13 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 5
Total: 5
KANE CORNES
Geelong - 11 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 4
Total: 4
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong - seven points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 4
Total: 4
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Geelong - 15 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 4
Total: 4
TOTALS
Carlton 2-9 Geelong
Brisbane 1-10 Melbourne
Collingwood 10-1 Port Adelaide
Adelaide 4-7 Richmond
Western Bulldogs 11-0 St Kilda
Fremantle 10-1 North Melbourne
Sydney 11-0 Hawthorn
Essendon 9-2 Gold Coast
West Coast 3-8 Greater Western Sydney