Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

ROUND one traditionally throws up all sorts of results but most of our tipsters are off to a flyer.

We have a five-way tie at the top after the opening game of the season, with Riley Beveridge, Sarah Black, Josh Gabelich, Sarah Olle and former Essendon great Matthew Lloyd all picking six correct winners. (Editor's Note: We have awarded our tipsters with a point for the draw).

>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW

What's in store for us this week? Lloyd is the only expert tipping a North Melbourne upset in the west, while Nat Edwards is one-out on Port Adelaide getting the chocolates over Collingwood at the 'G.

Check out the other R2 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - 16 points

Melbourne

Collingwood

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 6

SARAH BLACK

Geelong - seven points

Melbourne

Collingwood

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 6

JOSH GABELICH

Carlton - six points

Melbourne

Collingwood

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 6

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - 15 points

Melbourne

Collingwood

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Sydney

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 6

SARAH OLLE

Geelong - 16 points

Brisbane

Collingwood

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 6

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton - 11 points

Melbourne

Collingwood

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 5

CALLUM TWOMEY

Geelong - 14 points

Melbourne

Collingwood

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 5

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong - 13 points

Melbourne

Collingwood

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 5

Total: 5

KANE CORNES

Geelong - 11 points

Melbourne

Collingwood

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 4

Total: 4

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - seven points

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 4

Total: 4

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - 15 points

Melbourne

Collingwood

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Sydney

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 4

Total: 4

TOTALS

Carlton 2-9 Geelong

Brisbane 1-10 Melbourne

Collingwood 10-1 Port Adelaide

Adelaide 4-7 Richmond

Western Bulldogs 11-0 St Kilda

Fremantle 10-1 North Melbourne

Sydney 11-0 Hawthorn

Essendon 9-2 Gold Coast

West Coast 3-8 Greater Western Sydney