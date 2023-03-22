ROUND one traditionally throws up all sorts of results but most of our tipsters are off to a flyer.

We have a five-way tie at the top after the opening game of the season, with Riley Beveridge, Sarah Black, Josh Gabelich, Sarah Olle and former Essendon great Matthew Lloyd all picking six correct winners. (Editor's Note: We have awarded our tipsters with a point for the draw).

>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW

What's in store for us this week? Lloyd is the only expert tipping a North Melbourne upset in the west, while Nat Edwards is one-out on Port Adelaide getting the chocolates over Collingwood at the 'G.

Check out the other R2 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Geelong - 16 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Essendon
West Coast

Last week: 6
Total: 6

SARAH BLACK

Geelong - seven points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6
Total: 6

JOSH GABELICH

Carlton - six points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6
Total: 6

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - 15 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Sydney
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6
Total: 6

SARAH OLLE

Geelong - 16 points
Brisbane
Collingwood
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6
Total: 6

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton - 11 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Essendon
West Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 5

CALLUM TWOMEY

Geelong - 14 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Essendon
West Coast

Last week: 5
Total: 5

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong - 13 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 5
Total: 5

KANE CORNES

Geelong - 11 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 4
Total: 4

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - seven points
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 4
Total: 4

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - 15 points
Melbourne
Collingwood
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Sydney
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 4
Total: 4

TOTALS

Carlton 2-9 Geelong
Brisbane 1-10 Melbourne
Collingwood 10-1 Port Adelaide
Adelaide 4-7 Richmond
Western Bulldogs 11-0 St Kilda
Fremantle 10-1 North Melbourne
Sydney 11-0 Hawthorn
Essendon 9-2 Gold Coast
West Coast 3-8 Greater Western Sydney