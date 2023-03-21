Shane McAdam after his bump on Jacob Wehr in GWS' win over Adelaide in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE forward Shane McAdam is facing the Tribunal over his bump on Greater Western Sydney's Jacob Wehr on Sunday.

McAdam laid a huge bump on Wehr during the third quarter of the Crows' 16-point loss to the Giants.

The hit was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, leaving McAdam facing a ban of three matches or more.

McAdam in trouble following brutal hit on Wehr Shane McAdam is likely to face scrutiny from the MRO after this massive bump on Jacob Wehr

The bump has come back into focus after a big opening round during which Melbourne's Kysaiah Pickett and Sydney superstar Lance Franklin were also suspended.