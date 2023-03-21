ADELAIDE forward Shane McAdam is facing the Tribunal over his bump on Greater Western Sydney's Jacob Wehr on Sunday.
McAdam laid a huge bump on Wehr during the third quarter of the Crows' 16-point loss to the Giants.
The hit was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, leaving McAdam facing a ban of three matches or more.
The bump has come back into focus after a big opening round during which Melbourne's Kysaiah Pickett and Sydney superstar Lance Franklin were also suspended.