Shane McAdam contests the ball with GWS' Isaac Cumming in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo and Sarah discuss Shane McAdam's three-week Tribunal ban, and why he shouldn't appeal

- The AFL Match Review and Tribunal system 'needs a pretty significant rejig'

- The two coaches who look at footy through 'a prism of happiness'

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.