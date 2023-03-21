RON Joseph, an off-field giant of the VFL and AFL, has died, aged 77.

Joseph was crucial to the inaugural golden era of North Melbourne in the 1970s when he helped land Ron Barassi as coach, and exploited a rule allowing for the poaching of Barry Davis, Doug Wade and John Rantall.

Among a body of unrivalled recruiting work, he also secured Brownlow Medallists for North Melbourne in Keith Greig, Malcolm Blight and Ross Glendinning, as well as Barry Cable and Jim and Phil Krakouer, Wayne Schimmelbusch and David Dench.

'DEEPLY LOYAL' AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan on Ron Joseph

His legacy also takes in a history-shaping role as CEO of the Sydney Swans when he orchestrated arguably the greatest recruiting raid of all time. While again assisting Barassi at the end of 1994, Joseph convinced Tony Lockett to leave St Kilda – just months after Lockett had infuriated every NSW sports lover when he belted Swan Peter Caven in a game in which he kicked a staggering 11 goals and single-handedly won a game for St Kilda.

Without Joseph recruiting him as a Swans player in the same period, Paul Roos would not have become a Swans premiership coach. Like hundreds of others who crossed his path in football dealings, Roos was forever grateful for knowing Joseph.

Joseph died overnight after complications with recent surgery relating to lung cancer.

Longtime VFL/AFL administrator Ron Joseph in his heyday. Picture: AFL Photos

One of his great mates, Francis Trainor, was with Joseph when he passed.

"Sadly, Ron left us last night. He was comfortable and peaceful. My sister Sue, Ron's niece and nephew Lisa and Murray, and myself were all with him, plus, of course, all the thoughts of so many people who loved him," Trainor said. "We are all resilient creatures but things just won't be the same without Ron in our lives."

Straight out of school, Joseph started at North Melbourne in 1964 and immediately sought to reshape the perennially battling club. It took more than 10 years for the club's inaugural premiership success, winning the 1975 and 1977 flags amidst making every Grand Final (and obviously the two of ’77 after the draw with Collingwood) from 1974 to 1978.

His bond with others, including Allen Aylett, Laurie Dwyer, Albert Mantello and Barry Cheatley, helped change the direction of the club.

The wooing of the great Barassi as coach by Joseph, Aylett and Mantello became folklore when that trio convinced the already-established VFL legend to sign a napkin at a breakfast at the Old Melbourne Inn.

One of a kind. Vale Ron Joseph. 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/GhGQxEYGzx — Sonja Hood (@Sonja_Hood) March 22, 2023

Always controversial and regularly fiery in his dealings, Joseph was a stubborn, brutal negotiator who often blew up his football relationships. But he regularly patched things up later with one of his renowned acts of kindness and personal generosity, despite not having significant wealth.

If some of his faults were to be summarised by those who knew him best, it was that he would care too much for others and nowhere near enough for himself. If you got to know Ron well, you loved Ron for who he was, even when he infuriated you.

In an era where rules were not thoroughly policed, regularly ignored, and at times didn't even exist, no one knew how to work the off-field systems more productively than Joseph.

Brown paper bags bursting with cash were often left on the coffee tables of players Joseph sought to recruit. And once he got his man, that player knew that Joseph would always have his back.

In keeping with his old school ways, Joseph never wanted personal credit for the success he created, instead deferring the plaudits to be heaped on others. And that was where he got his true joy in in life – watching those close to him succeed.