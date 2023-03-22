Gettable, with Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge, airs every Wednesday night in 2023 on AFL.com.au and the AFL Official App. Pictures: AFL Photos

GETTABLE turns its attention towards the AFL Draft this week.

On the second episode of AFL.com.au's new trade, draft and free agency podcast, hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss the landscape at junior level ahead of the Coates Talent League season beginning this weekend.

DRAFT FAMILY TIES Son of GF hero, Hawks duo, brothers galore

Gippsland Power forward Zane Duursma joins the show to discuss his week training with Melbourne over the summer, his draft chances, and learning from his brother Xavier and his sister Yasmin's experiences with Port Adelaide's AFL and AFLW programs.

Cal and Riley also debate the top-10 national draft prospects this year, and discuss what their biggest takeaways were from round one of the AFL season through a trade, draft and free agency lens.

Gettable is live now on AFL.com.au, the AFL Live Official App, or wherever you get your podcasts.