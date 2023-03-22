Richmond and Carlton battle it out in round one at the MCG on March 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON coach Michael Voss is satisfied the under-fire MCG playing surface is safe, despite Sam Docherty revealing his fears about the turf before last week's AFL season-opener.

The Blues take on reigning premier Geelong at the home of football on Thursday night, with rumblings continuing around the state of the ground.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Cats defender Tom Stewart sustained a knee injury when he slipped on the surface last week and will miss the blockbuster clash.

"When the question's asked we have to then go back and do our own due diligence and just make sure that it's right to go, but we felt like it was pretty sound when we played last week," Voss told reporters on Wednesday.

"We follow it up and we're happy with the state of the ground and the reports that we're getting back, so it's 'play on' as far as we're concerned."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Footy Feed: Coaches back 'G turf, McGrath on Dons rift Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news

Docherty, who missed the 2018 and 2019 seasons because of ACL ruptures, said he was "extremely nervous" about playing at the MCG in round one.

The experienced defender's anxiety stemmed from his pre-match inspection of the playing surface, about half of which was relaid this month following two Ed Sheeran concerts.

SELECTION DRAMA Hand injury puts tough Blue in doubt for Cats clash

Docherty said he wasn't surprised to see Stewart go down injured, noting a difference between the "hard" new turf and "soft" old grass.

"They're all conversations that we put in the mix," Voss said.

Sam Docherty celebrates a goal during the R1 clash between Carlton and Richmond on March 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"If we've got players that have expressed some concern around that, there's obviously some individual conversation but then we need to follow it up.

"He (Docherty) is happy with the state of it and where we need to go next with it.

"What we need to do now is just focus on the game that we've got in front of us.

"There's no better place than the MCG in the world, so we're looking forward to the contest."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Cats calamity as Stewart subbed with knee injury Geelong is dealt a massive blow as star defender Tom Stewart is forced off the field after hurting himself in this contest

Following Stewart's injury, and a similar scare for young defender Sam De Koning, Geelong coach Chris Scott's said venue operator the MCC scored an "own goal" with its management of the ground.

Scott dialled back his commentary on Wednesday but said the Cats' hands were tied regardless of their thoughts on the surface.

"We have no choice but to trust the people charged with making that decision, and I don't want to get involved in it at all," Scott said.

"I'm confident that a week later it will be even better.

"At its best, it's the greatest place in the world to play footy, so we wouldn't pass up that chance."