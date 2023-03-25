Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Riley Thilthorpe
Richmond: Rhyan Mansell

Match Previews R2: Adelaide v Richmond

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and Tigers at Adelaide Oval

Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBS
Collingwood: Reef McInnes
Port Adelaide: Travis Boak

Match Previews R2: Collingwood v Port Adelaide

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Magpies and Power at the MCG

The Western Bulldogs will be eager to bounce back from their heavy loss to Melbourne when they take on St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

The Dogs will be without injured pair Adam Treloar and Rory Lobb, while the Saints welcome back Seb Ross.

Match Previews R2: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and Saints at Marvel Stadium

Also aiming to respond is Fremantle, which takes on North Melbourne at Optus Stadium.  

Match Previews R2: Fremantle v North Melbourne

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Dockers and Kangaroos at Optus Stadium

