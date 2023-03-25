Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Riley Thilthorpe
Richmond: Rhyan Mansell
Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBS
Collingwood: Reef McInnes
Port Adelaide: Travis Boak
The Western Bulldogs will be eager to bounce back from their heavy loss to Melbourne when they take on St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.
The Dogs will be without injured pair Adam Treloar and Rory Lobb, while the Saints welcome back Seb Ross.
Also aiming to respond is Fremantle, which takes on North Melbourne at Optus Stadium.
