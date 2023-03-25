Shai Bolton in action during round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Riley Thilthorpe

Richmond: Rhyan Mansell

CROWS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R2: Adelaide v Richmond Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and Tigers at Adelaide Oval

Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBS

Collingwood: Reef McInnes

Port Adelaide: Travis Boak

PIES v POWER Follow it LIVE

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R2: Collingwood v Port Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Magpies and Power at the MCG

The Western Bulldogs will be eager to bounce back from their heavy loss to Melbourne when they take on St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

BULLDOGS v SAINTS Follow it LIVE

The Dogs will be without injured pair Adam Treloar and Rory Lobb, while the Saints welcome back Seb Ross.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R2: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and Saints at Marvel Stadium

Also aiming to respond is Fremantle, which takes on North Melbourne at Optus Stadium.

DOCKERS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE