COLLINGWOOD and Port Adelaide meet at the MCG on Saturday in what shapes as being arguably the game of the round.
The Magpies and Power are coming off strong wins over Geelong and Brisbane respectively, with their round one performances two of the most impressive.
PIES v POWER Follow it LIVE
Port Adelaide and Collingwood revealed themselves to be two of the boldest teams in the competition in the opening round, ranking No.1 and No.3 respectively for corridor use when coming out of the defensive 50.
That makes this contest at the MCG must-watch.
Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBS
Collingwood: Reef McInnes
Port Adelaide: Travis Boak
The Pies have brought in Billy Frampton for his first game for the club, with the ex-Power and Crows defender coming in for Jeremy Howe (arm).
Jase Burgoyne is into the Port side in place of Trent McKenzie, while Francis Evans has been omitted and Travis Boak is the sub.
Following a disappointing performance in a loss to Greater Western Sydney in round one, the Crows welcome Richmond to Adelaide Oval.
CROWS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE
Lachlan Sholl is into the Adelaide side, while Tylar Young has been named to make his AFL debut for the Tigers.
The Western Bulldogs will be eager to bounce back from their heavy loss to Melbourne when they take on St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.
BULLDOGS v SAINTS Follow it LIVE
The Dogs will be without injured pair Adam Treloar and Rory Lobb, while the Saints welcome back Seb Ross.
Also aiming to respond is Fremantle, which takes on North Melbourne at Optus Stadium.
DOCKERS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE