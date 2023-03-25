COLLINGWOOD and Port Adelaide meet at the MCG on Saturday in what shapes as being arguably the game of the round.

The Magpies and Power are coming off strong wins over Geelong and Brisbane respectively, with their round one performances two of the most impressive.

PIES v POWER Follow it LIVE

Port Adelaide and Collingwood revealed themselves to be two of the boldest teams in the competition in the opening round, ranking No.1 and No.3 respectively for corridor use when coming out of the defensive 50.

That makes this contest at the MCG must-watch.

Match Previews R2: Collingwood v Port Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Magpies and Power at the MCG

Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBS

Collingwood: Reef McInnes

Port Adelaide: Travis Boak

The Pies have brought in Billy Frampton for his first game for the club, with the ex-Power and Crows defender coming in for Jeremy Howe (arm).

Jase Burgoyne is into the Port side in place of Trent McKenzie, while Francis Evans has been omitted and Travis Boak is the sub.

Following a disappointing performance in a loss to Greater Western Sydney in round one, the Crows welcome Richmond to Adelaide Oval.

CROWS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

Lachlan Sholl is into the Adelaide side, while Tylar Young has been named to make his AFL debut for the Tigers.

Match Previews R2: Adelaide v Richmond Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and Tigers at Adelaide Oval

The Western Bulldogs will be eager to bounce back from their heavy loss to Melbourne when they take on St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

BULLDOGS v SAINTS Follow it LIVE

The Dogs will be without injured pair Adam Treloar and Rory Lobb, while the Saints welcome back Seb Ross.

Match Previews R2: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and Saints at Marvel Stadium

Also aiming to respond is Fremantle, which takes on North Melbourne at Optus Stadium.

DOCKERS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE