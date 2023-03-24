GREATER Western Sydney will unveil first-round pick Harry Rowston when the Giants travel to Perth this weekend to face West Coast at Optus Stadium.

GWS matched Sydney’s bid at pick No. 16 in last November’s NAB AFL Draft to ensure the boy who started in Greater Western Sydney’s academy at just 11 would start his AFL career at Giants Stadium, instead of across town at the SCG.

With All-Australian pair Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield currently in concussion protocols, spots were up for grabs in Adam Kingsley’s side following the 16-point round one win over Adelaide last Sunday.

New standalone skipper Toby Greene broke the news to the 18-year-old ahead of a team meeting inside Giants HQ ahead of main training on Friday, ending a nervous week of waiting for Rowston, who was best on ground in a VFL practice match last Sunday morning.

Josh Kelly's day has come to an early close after he came off second best in this head clash with Reilly O'Brien

Now the New South Welshman will head west with Greater Western Sydney on Saturday morning and face Adam Simpson’s men at the newest and shiniest stadium in the AFL.

Rowston grew up on a farm near Binya in south New South Wales, where the population was just 122 at the last census count, joining the Giants’ Academy as soon as he was eligible, along with Nick Madden who was selected in last year’s Rookie Draft.

The midfielder completed his schooling at Assumption College in Kilmore, where he helped the famous football school win the AGSV title, around games for the Calder Cannons in the NAB League and for the Allies in the national championships, where Rowston earned All-Australian selection.

Greater Western Sydney also considered pick No. 1 Aaron Cadman at match committee this week after the teenager booted six goals in a practice match against Sydney’s reserves.

But the Greater Western Victoria Rebels product will have to wait at least another week.

Rowston becomes just the 11th draftee from 2022 to debut in 2023 and the latest taken in the first-round.