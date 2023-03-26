IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The 'old, seasoned warrior' coaches in Lyon and Clarkson are unexpectedly 2-0
- The Kangaroo who's probably leading the Brownlow
- Nick Daicos' brilliant start to 2023 brings back memories of a young Chris Judd
- The 0-2 Dockers need to get moving or 'these issues can get bad quickly'
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.