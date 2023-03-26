Tom Jonas of Port Adelaide at the 2023 AFL Captains' Day at Marvel Stadium on March 9. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide skipper Tom Jonas is so passionate about South Australia's wine industry that he started his own wine label with good mate Brad Ebert.

The former Power teammates got together with winemaker Ben Chipman, from the Barossa Valley's Tomfoolery Wines, to start Hey Diddle Wines and produced a small run of their first drop, a Barossa Valley Shiraz, in 2017.

From humble beginnings, Hey Diddle now produces a range of boutique wines, from a delicate Gewürztraminer to a bold Shiraz, sourcing grapes from renowned vineyards across the state.

So much more than a passive side hustle, Hey Diddle is a labour of love for Jonas and Ebert.

"We certainly didn't just put our names to it," Jonas said.

Tom Jonas presenting Hey Diddle wines. Picture: Hey Diddle Wines Facebook

"We oversee all of the decisions … we like to have our fingers on the pulse.

"We oversee what wines we make, the label design process, the marketing and sales and do some selling ourselves.

"We've got red wines, predominantly from the Barossa, we've got white wines from the Adelaide Hills, a red from McLaren Vale and a Cabernet Malbec out of the Clare Valley and a Rosé out of the Riverland.

"We try to pick and choose from the best of what's around us … we're not limited to one location, so we can try to showcase the entire state."

Each striking label design has a story to tell.

The Shiraz label is a representation of a jetty jumper, a favourite pastime of Ebert's during a childhood spent by the beach.

A range of Hey Diddle wines. Picture: Hey Diddle Wines Facebook

On the Montepulciano bottle is a representation of Jonas' shack on the Murray, the site of summers spent skiing and swimming with family and friends, and winters enjoying a glass of red around the fire.

"We just wanted to have a bit of fun with our labels," Jonas said.

"We don't have the tradition behind our brand that many do, so it was about having a bit of fun and coming up with a design that we can be really proud of.

"Something you can take to a dinner party, put in the middle of the table and show off."

The proud South Australian is thrilled at the opportunity that Gather Round presents to showcase the best of his home state.

With iconic wine regions like the Barossa Valley, McLaren Vale and the Adelaide Hills all within an hour's drive from the CBD, Jonas urged travelling fans to immerse themselves in wine country before or after they've had their footy fix.

Brad Ebert and Tom Jonas enjoy a glass of wine. Picture: Port Adelaide Football Club

"We're just surrounded by such a rich winemaking heritage here," he said.

"It's just part of the fabric of South Australia, as locals we're so fortunate, and I really hope Gather Round gives people from across the country the chance to get out and explore our wine regions."

BAROSSA VALLEY

Tanunda, just under an hour's drive north of Adelaide, is a beautiful town that is the epicentre of one of the world's iconic wine regions.

Stop at South Australian institution Rockford Wines for a glass of Alicante Bouchet on the way, then stroll the town's main street known for its eclectic mix of boutiques, bakeries, pizzerias and cellar doors.

Not to mention the historic two-storey Tanunda Hotel that dominates the streetscape.

Industry heavyweights, like Penfolds, Grant Burge, Peter Lehmann and Jacob's Creek deservedly draw the crowds, but there are plenty of smaller producers doing great things too.

First Drop Wines in Nuriootpa is 'making wines with flavour, texture and a splash of funk' and comes highly recommended by Jonas.

The Tomfoolery Wines cellar door is a short drive east from Nuriootpa and also offers boutique accommodation.

McLAREN VALE

Just 45 minutes south of Adelaide, McLaren Vale is wine country by the sea.

The d'Arenberg Cube is the headline act, the five-storey architectural marvel rising up from amongst the vines.

Offering amazing views, dining, tasting and wine experiences, it is well worth a look, and there are many other quality cellar doors within a tightly packed area in the Vale.

Adelaide fans enjoy a glass of wine before the 2017 preliminary final clash against Geelong at the Adelaide Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Woodstock Wine Estate is a good one for families, with kangaroos, and one curious emu, for the kids to feed, as well as a playground.

For the adults, there is an inside and outside dining area with a menu featuring a range of sharing plates and flammekueche – basically a delicious German pizza-cracker – and, of course, a tasting room.

Try the Pilot's View Shiraz, inspired by Spitfire pilot and wine pioneer, Douglas Collett AM.

Family-owned and run for six generations, Oliver's Taranga has vineyards of such high quality that some its grapes are used by Penfolds to make their iconic Grange.

Of course, the good folk at Oliver's keep plenty of the good stuff for themselves to produce fine quality wines that they show off in a recently renovated cellar door and tasting room.

For panoramic views, visit Chalk Hill, which also houses small batch gin producer Never Never Distilling Co, the elevated site boasting a huge outdoor deck and lawns where visitors can enjoy a feed and a tasting while surveying the sprawling vineyards.

Richmond fans enjoy a glass of wine before the 2017 Grand Final clash against Adelaide at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE HILLS

On your way to the Hills take a slight detour to visit the Penfolds Magill Estate Cellar Door, the home of the mighty Grange, that's just eight kilometres from the CBD.

One minute you're driving through suburban streets, the next you're in wine country with vines to your left and right as you head up the driveway to the historic winery that offers stunning views of the city.

"It's just one of those things that you have to do," Jonas says of visiting Penfolds.

Drive half-an-hour up the South Eastern Freeway and you're in the Mount Lofty Ranges, otherwise known as the Adelaide Hills wine region.

The closest wine region to Adelaide is renowned for its Riesling, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir production, as well as cool climate Shiraz that is a bit lighter than its Barossa and McLaren Vale cousins.

There are over 50 cellar doors, including Henschke, Tapanappa, Shaw + Smith and Sidewood Estate, dotted amongst the historic towns of Hahndorf, Stirling and Mount Barker that all have plenty to offer in their own right.