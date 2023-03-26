WITHOUT Lance Franklin, Sydney welcomes Hawthorn to the SCG aiming to go 2-0 on Sunday.

Franklin will miss the clash against his former club through suspension, but the Swans still go in as red-hot favourites.

SWANS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

Sydney claimed a strong win over Gold Coast in round one and another would go some way to dismissing all talk about a Grand Final hangover.

Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 1.10pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBS

Sydney: Matt Roberts

Hawthorn: Sam Butler

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R2: Sydney v Hawthorn Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Swans and Hawks at the SCG

Joel Amartey is in to replace Franklin, while the Hawks will be without the injured Chad Wingard.

Already inexperienced in 2023, Wingard's absence is a blow to a side comprehensively beaten by Essendon in round one.

The Bombers will also be aiming to go 2-0 later on Sunday when they take on the Suns at Marvel Stadium.

BOMBERS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

Last week's fairytale substitute Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti is sidelined, while Jake Stringer is available but returning via the VFL.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R2: Essendon v Gold Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and Suns at Marvel Stadium

The Suns welcome back Lachie Weller after axing Mabior Chol and Alex Davies.

The final game of the round sees West Coast welcome Greater Western Sydney to Optus Stadium.

EAGLES v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

Coming off a brave win over Adelaide, the Giants are without Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield (both concussion) and Harry Perryman (hamstring).