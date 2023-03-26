WITHOUT Lance Franklin, Sydney welcomes Hawthorn to the SCG aiming to go 2-0 on Sunday.
Franklin will miss the clash against his former club through suspension, but the Swans still go in as red-hot favourites.
Sydney claimed a strong win over Gold Coast in round one and another would go some way to dismissing all talk about a Grand Final hangover.
Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 1.10pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBS
Sydney: Matt Roberts
Hawthorn: Sam Butler
Joel Amartey is in to replace Franklin, while the Hawks will be without the injured Chad Wingard.
Already inexperienced in 2023, Wingard's absence is a blow to a side comprehensively beaten by Essendon in round one.
The Bombers will also be aiming to go 2-0 later on Sunday when they take on the Suns at Marvel Stadium.
Last week's fairytale substitute Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti is sidelined, while Jake Stringer is available but returning via the VFL.
The Suns welcome back Lachie Weller after axing Mabior Chol and Alex Davies.
The final game of the round sees West Coast welcome Greater Western Sydney to Optus Stadium.
Coming off a brave win over Adelaide, the Giants are without Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield (both concussion) and Harry Perryman (hamstring).