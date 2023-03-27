Christian Salem looks on during a Melbourne training session on March 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRISTIAN Salem's torrid start to the season has continued, with the Melbourne defender undergoing knee surgery.

Salem, who missed the start of the season due to a thyroid issue, had surgery on Monday to repair a torn meniscus and is set for an even longer stint on the sidelines.

"Unfortunately, it was what we call unstable and needed to be trimmed back by the surgeon this morning," club doctor Laura Lallenec said.

"Surgery went really well, and he will have a week at home, resting, and then start to get back into training."

In good news for the Demons, star defender Steven May is set to be fit for a re-match with Lance Franklin on Sunday after he recovered from a minor calf injury.

Steven May watches on during a Melbourne training session on March 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

May missed the opening two games of the season but the Dees expect him to take his place against Sydney at the MCG on Sunday.

"He's got through our training today; he'll continue to progress [and] aim to full-train on Thursday," Lallenec said.

"[So] we're really hopeful and confident he’ll be fine to play this Sunday."

In last year's qualifying final, May clearly got the better of Franklin, who also missed round two due to suspension.

The Dees are breathing easier after confirming skipper Max Gawn will miss up to six weeks after initial fears he could be sidelined the rest of the season.

Gawn injured his knee against Brisbane on Friday night, with the club confirming on Monday he will be sidelined for four to six weeks.