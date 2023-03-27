Jayden Short and Dustin Martin celebrate a goal during Richmond's draw with Carlton in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JAYDEN Short will miss Richmond's clash against Collingwood on Friday night, while Dustin Martin remains a chance to play.

Short, who had 20 disposals and kicked a goal in the Tigers' 32-point win over Adelaide on Saturday, has been battling a calf injury.

Richmond has decided it will keep him sidelined to get him fit for the remainder of the campaign.

"Jayden's been battling a bit of a calf problem on and off for the last couple of weeks," Richmond's physical performance manager Luke Meehan said.

"We're going to make a decision now to not play him this week and get him to do some strong rehab training on it, and get himself right for the rest of the season."

Martin was substituted out of the Tigers' win over Adelaide due to a hamstring issue.

But the 2017 Brownlow medallist could still be available to take on the Magpies in the MCG blockbuster.

"We made the decision during the game to take Dustin off the ground, given his injury history and the six-day break," Meehan said.

"We're just going to monitor how he recovers off the game and make a decision on Wednesday and see if he gets through training with regards to playing this week."

However, the Tigers are likely to be without Jacob Hopper, who hurt his knee during the Tigers' first win of the season.

"It was pretty ugly, he's actually pretty lucky. Jacob's experienced a little bit of joint soreness in his knee and we're going to monitor him on Wednesday and see how he recovers and make a decision," Meehan said.

"He's probably doubtful at this stage, but we'll see how he is on Wednesday."

Star forward Tom Lynch (corky) will be available, Robbie Tarrant (hip) is a week or two away and Ivan Soldo (foot) is out for possibly the medium-term.

Young defender Josh Gibcus is still weeks away following hamstring surgery.