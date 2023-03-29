ESSENDON great Matthew Lloyd has jumped into a share of the lead after tipping five winners last week, including North Melbourne's upset over Fremantle.

He is joined at the top by Riley Beveridge, with four other tipsters nipping at their heels just one point behind after a tough round.

This week seems more straightforward - on paper, at least - with Brisbane, Collingwood, North Melbourne, Carlton, Geelong and Fremantle all unanimous choices. Can one of them spring a surprise?

Check out the other R3 tips below

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 19 points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 11

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 23 points
Collingwood 
North Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 11

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 38 points
Collingwood 
North Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 10

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - 14 points
Collingwood 
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Fremantle

Last week: 4
Total: 10

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 19 points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle

Last week: 4
Total: 10

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 21 points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 10

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 22 points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Fremantle

Last week: 3
Total: 9

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – 18 points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle

Last week: 4
Total: 9

KANE CORNES

Brisbane – eight points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle

Last week: 3
Total: 7

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 17 points
Collingwood 
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle

Last week: 3
Total: 7

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 22 points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle 

Last week: 3
Total: 7

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 0-11 Brisbane
Collingwood 11-0 Richmond
Hawthorn 0-11 North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 0-11 Carlton
St Kilda 5-6 Essendon
Port Adelaide 10-1 Adelaide
Gold Coast 0-11 Geelong
Melbourne 7-4 Sydney
Fremantle 11-0 West Coast