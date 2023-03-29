ESSENDON great Matthew Lloyd has jumped into a share of the lead after tipping five winners last week, including North Melbourne's upset over Fremantle.
He is joined at the top by Riley Beveridge, with four other tipsters nipping at their heels just one point behind after a tough round.
This week seems more straightforward - on paper, at least - with Brisbane, Collingwood, North Melbourne, Carlton, Geelong and Fremantle all unanimous choices. Can one of them spring a surprise?
Check out the other R3 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane - 19 points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 11
MATTHEW LLOYD
Brisbane - 23 points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 11
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - 38 points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 10
SARAH BLACK
Brisbane - 14 points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 10
JOSH GABELICH
Brisbane - 19 points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 10
CALLUM TWOMEY
Brisbane - 21 points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 10
SARAH OLLE
Brisbane - 22 points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Fremantle
Last week: 3
Total: 9
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane – 18 points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 9
KANE CORNES
Brisbane – eight points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 3
Total: 7
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane - 17 points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 3
Total: 7
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Brisbane - 22 points
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
Adelaide
Geelong
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 3
Total: 7
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 0-11 Brisbane
Collingwood 11-0 Richmond
Hawthorn 0-11 North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 0-11 Carlton
St Kilda 5-6 Essendon
Port Adelaide 10-1 Adelaide
Gold Coast 0-11 Geelong
Melbourne 7-4 Sydney
Fremantle 11-0 West Coast