ESSENDON great Matthew Lloyd has jumped into a share of the lead after tipping five winners last week, including North Melbourne's upset over Fremantle.

He is joined at the top by Riley Beveridge, with four other tipsters nipping at their heels just one point behind after a tough round.

This week seems more straightforward - on paper, at least - with Brisbane, Collingwood, North Melbourne, Carlton, Geelong and Fremantle all unanimous choices. Can one of them spring a surprise?

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 19 points

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 11

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 23 points

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Carlton

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 11

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 38 points

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Carlton

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 10

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - 14 points

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 10

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 19 points

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Carlton

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 10

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 21 points

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Carlton

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 10

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 22 points

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Fremantle

Last week: 3

Total: 9

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – 18 points

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 9

KANE CORNES

Brisbane – eight points

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Carlton

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 3

Total: 7

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 17 points

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Carlton

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 3

Total: 7

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 22 points

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Carlton

Essendon

Adelaide

Geelong

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 3

Total: 7

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 0-11 Brisbane

Collingwood 11-0 Richmond

Hawthorn 0-11 North Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney 0-11 Carlton

St Kilda 5-6 Essendon

Port Adelaide 10-1 Adelaide

Gold Coast 0-11 Geelong

Melbourne 7-4 Sydney

Fremantle 11-0 West Coast