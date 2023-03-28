Tarryn Thomas walks off the track during a North Melbourne training session at Arden Street on February 27, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne player Tarryn Thomas is planning to fight a criminal charge of threatening to distribute an intimate image.

The 23-year-old faced Broadmeadows Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning after he was charged with the offence in January.

Thomas remained quiet as his lawyer applied for the case to be adjourned off to a contest mention hearing.

Magistrate Abigail Burchill granted the request, with the case to return to the Broadmeadows court on July 18.

Tarryn Thomas at North Melbourne training on February 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The magistrate refused media access to court documents, saying there was the potential Thomas would plead not guilty to the charge.

Ms Burchill told the court the information would be misrepresented or inaccurately depicted if it was released to journalists and Thomas had the right to a presumption of innocence.

Thomas did not make any comment as he left the court.

The 23-year-old took time away from the club in early February after the allegations emerged, before he returned to training later that month.

Jy Simpkin and Tarryn Thomas arrive at North Melbourne on February 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The club last week stood him down indefinitely after it determined he failed to make progress in his respectful-behaviour education program.

Thomas, who played just 10 AFL games last season, is not allowed to attend the club and is not available for selection at a senior or VFL level.

He has played 57 games for the Roos since being selected with pick eight at the 2018 national draft.