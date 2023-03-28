Jacob Wehr receives assistance during the round two clash between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on March 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney youngster Jacob Wehr bounced back from the huge bump he copped from Shane McAdam in round one to suit up in round two, but the wingman is set to miss the next couple of months after breaking his scapula on Sunday.

The AFL tribunal hit McAdam with a three-game suspension for that bump, Adelaide failing to overturn on appeal last Thursday night, before Wehr was crunched legally by West Coast defender Liam Duggan on Sunday.



The 24-year-old was subbed out of the Giants’ 19-point loss at Optus Stadium in the second quarter with an AC joint injury, with subsequent scans revealing a broken scapula.

Wehr was drafted at 22 via pick No. 59 in the 2020 AFL Draft – the final pick in that year’s draft – after playing in a SANFL premiership with Woodville-West Torrens that year.

After not playing a game in his first year, Wehr played 10 in 2022 and saw his stocks rise over pre-season to earn a spot in Adam Kingsley’s round one side.



Greater Western Sydney is likely to regain All-Australian pair Josh Kelly and Lachie

Whitfield for the clash against the Blues.



Kelly and Whitfield suffered concussions against Adelaide in round one but have made strong progress and are expected to exit protocols ahead of the game.



