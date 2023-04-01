CHECK out all the final teams and subs for Saturday's games.
Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Orazio Fantasia
Adelaide: Chayce Jones
POWER v CROWS Follow it LIVE from 7pm ACST
St Kilda v Essendon at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
St Kilda: Ben Paton
Essendon: Nick Hind
SAINTS v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE from 7.25pm AEDT
Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Greater Western Sydney: Conor Stone
Carlton: Lochie O’Brien
GIANTS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats
Hawthorn v North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEDT
LATE CHANGE
North Melbourne: Luke Davies-Uniacke (calf) replaced in selected side by Daniel Howe.
SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Lachlan Bramble
North Melbourne: Darcy Tucker
HAWKS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats