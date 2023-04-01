Nick Hind in action during Essendon's clash against North Melbourne in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CHECK out all the final teams and subs for Saturday's games.

Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Orazio Fantasia

Adelaide: Chayce Jones

POWER v CROWS

St Kilda v Essendon at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Ben Paton

Essendon: Nick Hind

SAINTS v BOMBERS

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT



NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Conor Stone

Carlton: Lochie O’Brien

GIANTS v BLUES

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEDT

LATE CHANGE

North Melbourne: Luke Davies-Uniacke (calf) replaced in selected side by Daniel Howe.

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Lachlan Bramble

North Melbourne: Darcy Tucker

HAWKS v KANGAROOS