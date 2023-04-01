CHECK out all the final teams and subs for Saturday's games.

Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Orazio Fantasia
Adelaide: Chayce Jones

St Kilda v Essendon at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
St Kilda: Ben Paton
Essendon: Nick Hind

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Greater Western Sydney: Conor Stone
Carlton: Lochie O’Brien

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEDT

LATE CHANGE
North Melbourne: Luke Davies-Uniacke (calf) replaced in selected side by Daniel Howe.

SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Lachlan Bramble
North Melbourne: Darcy Tucker

