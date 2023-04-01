GREATER Western Sydney will be keen to bounce back after last week's disappointing loss to West Coast when it hosts Carlton on Saturday afternoon at Giants Stadium.
The Giants are boosted by the returns of Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield (both concussion), while the in-form Blues have named George Hewett in place of the injured Matthew Kennedy.
There are no late changes for either team.
GWS v Carlton at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT
SUBS
GWS: Conor Stone
Carlton: Lochie O’Brien
Jimmy Webster returns for St Kilda as it celebrates its 150th anniversary in a primetime match against Essendon at the MCG, with both sides looking to remain unbeaten. The Bombers welcome back Jake Stringer and Sam Weideman, with Andrew Phillips omitted and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher injured.
And Ken Hinkley has swung the axe for another massive Showdown as Port Adelaide faces off against arch-rival Adelaide for bragging rights in the City of Churches.
Mitch Georgiades and Orazio Fantasia are among the big outs for the Power, while across town Darcy Fogarty is out with a knee injury.
