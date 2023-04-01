Brent Daniels kicks a goal during GWS's round three match against Carlton at Giants Stadium on April 1, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney will be keen to bounce back after last week's disappointing loss to West Coast when it hosts Carlton on Saturday afternoon at Giants Stadium.

GIANTS v BLUES Follow it LIVE from 4.35pm AEDT

The Giants are boosted by the returns of Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield (both concussion), while the in-form Blues have named George Hewett in place of the injured Matthew Kennedy.

There are no late changes for either team.

GWS v Carlton at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEDT



NO LATE CHANGES



SUBS

GWS: Conor Stone

Carlton: Lochie O’Brien

Match Previews R3: Greater Western Sydney v Carlton Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and Blues at Giants Stadium

Jimmy Webster returns for St Kilda as it celebrates its 150th anniversary in a primetime match against Essendon at the MCG, with both sides looking to remain unbeaten. The Bombers welcome back Jake Stringer and Sam Weideman, with Andrew Phillips omitted and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher injured.

SAINTS v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE from 7.25pm AEDT

Match Previews R3: St Kilda v Essendon Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Saints and Bombers at the MCG

And Ken Hinkley has swung the axe for another massive Showdown as Port Adelaide faces off against arch-rival Adelaide for bragging rights in the City of Churches.

Mitch Georgiades and Orazio Fantasia are among the big outs for the Power, while across town Darcy Fogarty is out with a knee injury.

POWER v CROWS Follow it LIVE from 7pm ACST