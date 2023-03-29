Western Bulldogs players walk off the ground after losing to St Kilda in R2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

UNDER-SIEGE coach Luke Beveridge is adamant the Western Bulldogs will rebound from their 0-2 slump, despite admitting surprise to how poorly the season has started.

The Bulldogs face a massive test on Thursday night when they host Brisbane at Marvel Stadium.

After going down to Melbourne in round one, the Bulldogs were outworked by underdog St Kilda last Saturday and only have a five-day break to re-group.

The Lions are coming off an impressive win over the Demons, with Melbourne captain Max Gawn noting his team was mauled at stoppages.

The Bulldogs' slow start inevitably means the media spotlight is on Beveridge, who signed a two-year extension in the off-season.

"I'm aware it's reasonably intense - I welcome it, it's part of my role," Beveridge said of the media scrutiny.

Luke Beveridge during the R2 match between Western Bulldogs and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"There are no rebuttals, there's no use me arguing against it.

"Basically we haven't started the year well. Does it affect my belief in myself as a coach? Absolutely not.

"We're in a really good place to rebound out of it."

Beveridge said the Bulldogs' offence had not been at its best and their team defence also needed improvement.

"It's striking a balance between making sure they have clarity, the boys, (about) tomorrow night and also understanding the pressing need to make sure we give a really strong account of themselves," he said.

"It's more the nature of the losses that have everyone up in arms.

"As much as it's surprised us to a significant degree, we've been here before where we've had a little trough and then we've come out of it pretty quickly.

"I'm really confident that's going to happen."

But whatever is going wrong at the kennel, Beveridge is adamant fitness is not the problem.

"It has been a real surprise that we just haven't been able to play the quarters out, in the phases, for as long as we absolutely believe we could," he said.

"But we have no concerns that we're capable of it."

Thursday night will be the first time the Bulldogs come up against former teammate Josh Dunkley, but Beveridge said nothing special will be made of it.

"I will steer clear of it - there are too many imperatives and priorities for us to make sure we get right for there to be this by-play.

"We need to get our stuff right ... Josh will be just another Brisbane player."

Josh Dunkley handballs during Brisbane's round two match against Melbourne at The Gabba on March 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Beveridge said the mood at the club remains positive, despite the early-season hole.

"In a sense, they (players) absolutely feel that we've all let our supporter base down. We're looking to atone and make amends, but the mood is terrific," he said.

"When you consider the ebb and sway of the results, we absolutely believe we can test the Lions out."

Forward Arthur Jones will make his AFL debut with fellow Indigenous player Jamarra Ugle-Hagan presenting him with his guernsey at training.

The coach also confirmed Ugle-Hagan would play after a fan racially abused him during the St Kilda match.