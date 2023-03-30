ALREADY under pressure, the Western Bulldogs welcome Brisbane and Josh Dunkley to Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs have made a poor start to the season, losing their opening two games by 50 and 51 points to Melbourne and St Kilda respectively.

They are already under fire ahead of the Lions' visit, with Dunkley – the Bulldogs' best-and-fairest winner last year – taking on his former club for the first time.

Dunkley requested a trade to Brisbane towards the end of last year and got his move late on Deadline Day.

Brisbane bounced back from its poor opening-round loss to Port Adelaide by overcoming Melbourne by 11 points last week.

The Bulldogs have swung the axe after their disappointing start to the campaign.

Young gun Sam Darcy, Rhylee West and Toby McLean were omitted, with Taylor Duryea (illness) and last week's sub Robbie McComb also out.

Sam Darcy takes a mark during the Western Bulldogs' practice match against North Melbourne on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

But they welcome back Adam Treloar, Rory Lobb and Jason Johannisen, and small forward Arthur Jones will make his debut.

The Lions have made just one change to their 22 with Keidean Coleman replacing Daniel Rich (quad).