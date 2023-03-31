HIGH-FLYING Collingwood faces another Friday night test, taking on rival Richmond in a blockbuster clash.

The Magpies have arguably been the most impressive team to begin 2023, recording good wins over Geelong (by 22 points) and Port Adelaide (71).

The League's entertainers so far, the Pies face the Tigers, who are also unbeaten through two rounds after a draw with Carlton and win over Adelaide.

Craig McRae's side ripped Port Adelaide apart in round two, smashing the Power by 57 in contested possessions in a resounding performance.

Jack Ginnivan will make his return from suspension through the VFL, while Brody Mihocek (finger) has been named and Ash Johnson replaces Mason Cox (rib).

The Tigers have been hit by injuries, with Dustin Martin (general soreness), Jacob Hopper (knee) and Jayden Short (calf) out and Nathan Broad suspended.

Rhyan Mansell is into the 22, while Hugo Ralphsmith, Jack Ross and Judson Clarke are also in.