Footy fans visiting Norwood Oval during Gather Round will be spoilt for choice when it comes to entertainment options before and after games, with a plethora of historic pubs in the streets surrounding the stadium.

For fans looking to meet up with mates before the game or for a debrief after, there are at least 10 pubs within walking distance of Norwood Oval, which is located less than five kilometres from Adelaide Oval and just minutes from the CBD.

TICKETS, ACCOMMODATION, MORE All you need to know about Gather Round

Most will offer a mixture of food and drink specials, games on big screens and live music as they eagerly await the influx of tourists, who are in town to see all 18 AFL clubs play in the same city for the first time.

The local council, the City of Norwood, Payneham & St Peters, moved quickly to secure two matches when Gather Round was announced, with Fremantle to take on Gold Coast in a twilight fixture on Friday and Greater Western Sydney to battle it out with Hawthorn on Sunday afternoon.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Grundy, Phillips hit the roof at Adelaide Oval Ahead of Gather Round in Adelaide, Brodie Grundy climbs the roof at Adelaide Oval - with a surprise family connection

The council is working hard to put out the welcome mat with fan activations, competitions and street closures to allow local watering holes - some of which are more than 150 years old - to make the most of the unique opportunity.

"I think what's really going to surprise visitors from interstate is just how much social activity there is so close to ground," Mayor Robert Bria told AFL.com.au.

"I'm talking pubs, restaurants, micro-breweries and cellar doors ... I think people will be amazed at the food and wine activity that's so close to the oval that they can enjoy.

"People certainly won't have to go very far for a drink and a feed before or after the games.

"The Parade is a pretty unique street in Adelaide.

GATHER ROUND Redlegs ready to roll out red carpet at Norwood Oval

"It's a busy hub but also retains a village atmosphere that I think people will enjoy."

The council, which owns Norwood Oval, has invested heavily in the stadium that is home to SANFL club the Redlegs and serves as a sporting hub for the area.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Wingard, Phillips enter the lion's den in SA Chad Wingard comes within clawing range at Australia's only 360-degree lion encounter " and one even shares his name

Hundreds of fans pound the pavement in a kind of footy march before Friday night games when the Redlegs play at home, and Mayor Bria expects a similar phenomenon to unfold when the Dockers play the Suns.

"In the 15-to-20 minutes before the first bounce, fans just pour out of the pubs and restaurants to head down The Parade to the footy," the Mayor said.

Fans look out on Norwood Oval from the Edwin T Smith Stand. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think the experience on Friday night is going to be a larger scale version of what we see when the Redlegs play.

"The pubs and the restaurants do a roaring trade before and after the game.

"It's going to be really exciting because there will be a lot of build-up during the day – a lot of anticipation, a lot of tourists about the place.

"We feel like it's a really good timeslot ... the game will still finish in plenty of time to get out for a meal and have a few drinks."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Draper, Phillips enjoy sensory experience in McLaren Vale Sam Draper returns to where he grew up to sample the inspired cuisine and winemaking at the five-storey d'Arenberg Cube

The Mayor expects the Sunday clash will have a 'more relaxed' vibe, but there will still be plenty to see and do in the streets and venues and around the stadium.

While excitement levels are high ahead of Gather Round, Mayor Bria and his council also have an eye on the future.

"For us, it's not just about that weekend," he said.

"It's about leaving a lasting impression on people who have had a great time, so that next time they're in Adelaide, Norwood is a destination for them.

"It's about creating memories and experiences rather than just thinking about it as a one off."

WHERE TO EAT & DRINK NEAR NORWOOD OVAL

The Norwood Hotel

This Adelaide institution has been serving locals for more than a century and, just 300m from the main gate of Norwood Oval, is an ideal gathering place. The Norwood will have live music and footy on its many big screens across the weekend.

The Colonist

The Colonist, just 300m from the stadium, has been going strong since 1851 and has also undergone extensive refurbishment. The grand old pub will throw a Laneway Pop-Up party from Friday to Sunday, which will feature happy hours, live music and free oysters between 4pm and 5pm on Friday and a bottomless brunch after 11am on Saturday and Sunday.

The Bath Hotel

Further up The Parade towards the Hills, The Bath features a beer garden and will host a street party on a closed side street. Gather Round food and drink specials will be offered, with live music and footy on big screens.

Republic

Republic offers gourmet pub grub with siren-to-siren drink packages, served in a bar with contemporary decor and a leafy outdoor area. Watch the footy on cinema quality large screens from a booth inside or in the beer garden.

The Alma Tavern

For a pub with real footy pedigree, look no further than The Alma, which is part-owned by Adelaide Crows legend Mark Ricciuto and current stars Taylor Walker and Rory Sloane. The Alma, which features a huge beer garden with a retractable roof, is planning a Gather Round lunch, with guest speakers, and will have live music, DJs, food and drink specials – including $1 dumplings on Sunday – and footy on the big screens.

A LITTLE FURTHER AFIELD

The Maylands

The historic, award-winning hotel is situated across the road from a park, so the kids can have a kick of the footy. The Maylands will have footy on big screens and is offering a $25 pint and burger deal.

The Kent Town Hotel

This imposing two-storey structure is more entertainment complex than pub, situated in between the CBD and Norwood. Recently re-opened after an extensive renovation, it features a number of unique and intimate spaces, including the main restaurant, upstairs balcony, outside terrace, upstairs indoor bar area, billiard room and downstairs front bar area.

The Kent Town Hotel

The Maid

One of Adelaide's oldest and most historic hotels, The Maid features a beer garden and will offer drink and food specials, including a jug and a kilo of wings for $40.

The Robin Hood

The Robin Hood Hotel offers three areas where fans can relax with a drink and a meal - the stylish Lounge bar, contemporary Portrush bar, and the beer garden. There will be live music on Sunday afternoon and games on the big screens.

The Kensington Hotel

Affectionately known as 'The Kensi', this local favourite offers cocktail specials on Friday night and a Sunday Session featuring live music and two-for-one specials.