Adam Tomlinson in action during the R1 match between Melbourne and Western Bulldogs at the MCG on March 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Six AFL-aligned clubs are in action in the VFL on Sunday: Gold Coast v Geelong from 10.25am AEST, Casey Demons v Sydney from 11.05am and Sandringham v Essendon from 12pm AEST.

New this season, AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App welcome live SANFL action. Check out who won the opening clash on Friday night between Norwood and Woodville-West Torrens. There were four games on Saturday, including the SANFL Showdown between Port Adelaide and Adelaide.

In Saturday's VFLW action, Carlton's match with Geelong kicked off a four-game slate, followed by Box Hill v Western Bulldogs.

Casey Demons host Darebin in Sunday's first VFLW game from 2.30pm AEST before Southern Saints take on Essendon from 3pm AEST.

The WAFL men's season begins on Friday, April 7.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2023 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round two

Thursday, March 30

Footscray v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium, 3.45pm AEDT

Friday, March 31

Frankston v Williamstown, Kinetic Stadium, 7.05pm AEDT

Saturday, April 1

North Melbourne v Southport, Arden Street Oval, 11.05am AEDT

GWS Giants v Carlton, Giants Stadium, 12.55pm AEDT

Coburg v Richmond, Piranha Park, 2.05pm AEDT

Port Melbourne v Collingwood, ETU Stadium, 7.05pm AEDT

Sunday, April 2

Gold Coast v Geelong, Heritage Bank Stadium, 10.25am AEST

Casey Demons v Sydney, Casey Fields, 11.05am AEST

Sandringham v Essendon, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 12pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round two

Saturday, April 1

Carlton v Geelong, Ikon Park, 11am AEDT

Box Hill v Western Bulldogs, Box Hill City Oval, 12pm AEDT

North Melbourne v Williamstown, Arden Street Oval, 3.30pm AEDT

Port Melbourne v Collingwood, ETU Stadium, 4.30pm AEDT

Sunday, April 2

Casey Demons v Darebin, Casey Fields, 2.30pm AEST

Southern Saints v Essendon, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 3pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round one

Friday, March 31

Norwood v Woodville-West Torrens, Norwood Oval, 7.40pm ACDT

Saturday, April 1

South Adelaide v Central District, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACDT

Sturt v Glenelg, Wigan Oval, 2.10pm ACDT

North Adelaide v West Adelaide, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACDT

Port Adelaide v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 3.10pm ACDT