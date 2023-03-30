GET READY for yet another massive round of footy.

Round three begins with a crucial clash for the Western Bulldogs, who take on Josh Dunkley and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night looking for their first win of the season.

Victorian powerhouses Collingwood and Richmond face off on Friday night before Alastair Clarkson and North Melbourne meet the coaching great's former club Hawthorn in Tasmania on Saturday.

St Kilda celebrates its 150th anniversary when Ross Lyon's unbeaten side takes on Essendon on Saturday night, which also features a massive Showdown.

Melbourne and Sydney is the must-watch game on Sunday, before the Western Derby finishes what is shaping as a huge round.

