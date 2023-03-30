GEELONG vice-captain Tom Stewart is "banging down the door" in his recovery from injury and could even play against Gold Coast on Sunday, less than two weeks after suffering a knee injury.
Stewart suffered a grade two MCL injury against Collingwood in round one and was expected to be out of action for up to a month.
While coach Chris Scott indicated Stewart will not be rushed back, he said the vice-captain has made a rapid recovery ahead of their clash with the Suns on Sunday.
"He's made really, really, strong progress, he's banging down our door," Scott said.
"I think every situation is slightly different, but I think you should be referencing more what we've done with (Jake) Kolodjashni and Mitch Duncan there in that, yeah they might be ready, but generally we're inclined to hold them back. And there are exceptions to that rule, (Tom) Hawkins is one.
"It's really exciting for us that an injury that looked like it good be multiple weeks, even a month, is not going to be that. If it's not this week it looks like it will be next week which is great news for everyone.
"It's progressed really quickly to the point where he thinks he can play, so that's a really good sign."
Geelong's undermanned defence is expected to be boosted by the return of Jake Kolodjashnij from concussion, but it's yet to be seen if Stewart will join him.
Ruckman Rhys Stanley (ribs) is also yet to be declared fit to face the Suns, but spearhead Jeremy Cameron is a certain starter after copping a knock against Carlton last week.