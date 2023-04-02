Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Fremantle: Matt Johnson
West Coast: Elijah Hewett
DOCKERS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE
>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App
Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Melbourne: Jake Melksham
Sydney: Matt Roberts
DEMONS v SWANS Follow it LIVE
Gold Coast v Geelong at Heritage Bank Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Alex Sexton
Geelong: Gary Rohan
SUNS v CATS Follow it LIVE