Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Fremantle: Matt Johnson
West Coast: Elijah Hewett

DOCKERS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE

Match Previews R3: Fremantle v West Coast

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the Derby between the Dockers and Eagles at Optus Stadium

Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Melbourne: Jake Melksham
Sydney: Matt Roberts

DEMONS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

Match Previews R3: Melbourne v Sydney

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Demons and Swans at the MCG

Gold Coast v Geelong at Heritage Bank Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES 

SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Alex Sexton
Geelong: Gary Rohan

SUNS v CATS Follow it LIVE

Match Previews R3: Gold Coast v Geelong

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Suns and Cats at Heritage Bank Stadium

