Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow celebrate a goal during Carlton's clash against Richmond in round one, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney forward Jesse Hogan has urged teammates to follow skipper Toby Greene's lead as the Giants search for a way to put the clamps on Carlton's twin towers.

Coleman Medal winners Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay present a huge threat to Adam Kingsley's men as they seek to get back to winning ways at Giants Stadium on Saturday.

Curnow, in particular, is in hot form after booting five goals in a match-winning display against reigning premier Geelong last week.

But Hogan tipped All-Australian backman Sam Taylor and his fellow defenders to rise to the task.

"Going forward they're a pretty potent forward line," Hogan told reporters on Friday.

"It's a big challenge for Sam Taylor, Connor Idun and Jack Buckley but they're looking forward to it.

Sam Taylor kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against West Coast in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've got an extremely competitive back-line and if you ask Sam Taylor, he loves these challenges. These are the ones he really looks forward to.

"I'm sure they've done the work, I know they have, and to be the best you've got to beat the best."

Hogan lauded Greene's leadership since the explosive forward stepped up as the Giants' sole captain this season, having shared duties with Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio last year.

The 29-year-old star has kicked four goals in each of the opening two rounds, relishing his new role as he develops his leadership style.

"He's having to engage a lot more with the group, which he's been good at," Hogan said.

"He's continuing to develop and evolve in this new role that he's got but he hasn't put a foot wrong.

"He's playing really well on game day which ultimately is what I think makes a great leader.

"He's lifting in big moments and leading the way so if we can all get on his back and win a few more games, we'll find some momentum."

GWS will welcome back Kelly and Lachie Whitfield from concussion protocols against Carlton, with the pair adding experience to a group still adapting to first-year coach Kingsley's new style.

"It was good to blood some youth last week but to get those two back is invaluable," Hogan said.

"They're both extremely skilful, talented players who bring reliability and faith to the group. They're big inclusions."

The Giants have lost Jacob Wehr to a broken shoulder, while Adam Kennedy was dropped.

Unbeaten Carlton has opened the season with a win and a draw, and welcomes back George Hewett from a hand injury.

Hewett replaces fellow midfield Matthew Kennedy, who has a sore calf.