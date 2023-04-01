Izak Rankine celebrates a goal with Taylor Walker and Ben Keays during the R3 match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on April 1, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FIVE goals from young forward Riley Thilthorpe and four from Izak Rankine has led Adelaide to a stirring 31-point win over Port Adelaide in a Showdown classic on Saturday night.

The Crows booted the last six goals of the game to stamp their authority late, running out 18.9 (117) to 13.8 (86) winners.

Thilthorpe, who booted five goals on debut in 2021, repeated that effort against the Power in a standout performance, while former Sun Rankine gathered 17 disposals to go with his goal haul.

For Port, Sam Powell-Pepper was excellent with three goals from 15 touches.

Jordan Dawson was awarded the Showdown medal.

