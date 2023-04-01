FIVE goals from young forward Riley Thilthorpe and four from Izak Rankine has led Adelaide to a stirring 31-point win over Port Adelaide in a Showdown classic on Saturday night.

The Crows booted the last six goals of the game to stamp their authority late, running out 18.9 (117) to 13.8 (86) winners.

Thilthorpe, who booted five goals on debut in 2021, repeated that effort against the Power in a standout performance, while former Sun Rankine gathered 17 disposals to go with his goal haul.

For Port, Sam Powell-Pepper was excellent with three goals from 15 touches.

Jordan Dawson was awarded the Showdown medal.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:42

    Plenty of Pepper on this Showdown opener

    Sam Powell-Pepper lands a ripping first goal after his powerful effort just sneaks through

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Thilthorpe's overhead major proves last time was no fluke

    Riley Thilthorpe conjures a dazzling goal in familiar fashion

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Skipper's ripper fools everybody in wild landing

    Crows captain Jordan Dawson is the beneficiary of a crazy bounce after a typically cool kick inside 50

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Rozee and Rioli both electrify as Power find spark

    Port livewires Connor Rozee and Junior Rioli wow the crowd with these fine finishes

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Young Crow rocked in bone-crunching contest

    Max Michalanney is left worse for wear after a heavy clash involving Todd Marshall

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Powell-Pepper pops up again for priceless snap

    The see-saw affair continues as Sam Powell-Pepper drills this timely major on the burst

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Rankine relishes moment with ridiculous finish

    Izak Rankine edges the Crows one step closer to a huge win over their rivals

    AFL