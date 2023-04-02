GOLD Coast has notched its first win of the 2023 season with a 19-point victory over Geelong, condemning the reigning premier to a third-straight loss.

Jack Lukosius showed just how threatening he can be in the forward line, booting a career-high five goals in the 10.13 (73) to 7.12 (54) contest.

SUNS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

The Cats booted the first two goals of the game before the Suns could catch up, with the two sides then going goal for goal until three-quarter-time.

Despite two late goals from substitute Gary Rohan, the Suns kicked away in the final term to secure the win.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:34

    Danger crunches Sun and snares awesome opener

    Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield delivers the game's first goal after laying a solid tackle

    AFL
  • 00:34

    King rises highest in sumptuous speccy

    Ben King leaps on top of the pack for a mammoth mark

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Bowes bags first in new hoops against ex-side

    Former Sun Jack Bowes slots his first major for Geelong after drifting forward for an easy mark

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Suns swoop and find Jack in attack

    Gold Coast streams forward and takes the lead through this Jack Lukosius goal

    AFL
  • 00:38

    De Koning dazed after massive head collision

    Sam De Koning is left worse for wear after this heavy clash involving Nick Holman

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Jezza jets start to take flight

    Jeremy Cameron pounces on the footy with pace and slots a typically brilliant goal on the burst

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Lukosius shocks stadium with 65m roost

    Jack Lukosius stuns the crowd with this outrageous shot from distance

    AFL