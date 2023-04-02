GOLD Coast has notched its first win of the 2023 season with a 19-point victory over Geelong, condemning the reigning premier to a third-straight loss.

Jack Lukosius showed just how threatening he can be in the forward line, booting a career-high five goals in the 10.13 (73) to 7.12 (54) contest.

The Cats booted the first two goals of the game before the Suns could catch up, with the two sides then going goal for goal until three-quarter-time.

Despite two late goals from substitute Gary Rohan, the Suns kicked away in the final term to secure the win.

