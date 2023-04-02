Jacob van Rooyen celebrates a goal during Melbourne's round three match against Sydney at the MCG on April 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

JACOB van Rooyen's debut has been a long time coming, but in his first outing at the top level he lived up to every bit of the hype that's surrounded him.

The 19-year-old was a first round draft pick taken by the Demons immediately after their 2021 premiership win, but he had to bide his time in the reserves last season as the Demons' older, more established tall forwards kept him out of the side.

DEMONS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

But in front of more than 40,000 fans at the MCG on Sunday afternoon, his much-anticipated debut started with a bang – he hit up Alex Neal-Bullen with his first touch for the opening goal and booted one himself from a free kick to provide his side's second major.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More van Rooyen delights with first career goal Demons fans rejoice as Jacob van Rooyen earns first AFL major

When key forward Ben Brown was substituted out with a back injury, van Rooyen made the most of his opportunity in a remodelled forward line, matching Bayley Fritsch and Kade Chandler with three goals, including two in the final term, and provided the highlight with a huge mark on the back of Swans ruckman Peter Ladhams.

NINE THINGS WE LEARNED Unsung tall could be Pies' most pivotal recruit

He finished with four score involvements and six tackles to go with his three majors, drawing praise from coach Simon Goodwin.

"It's a credit to our VFL program and their ability to develop him to a stage where he's ready to take the game on," Goodwin said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More The 10: Round three's best moments Watch the best moments from a historic round of football

"He was prepared to do the aerial stuff, follow up at ground level and physically be ready for the game.

"I was rapt. He's exciting for our footy club, as is Kade Chandler."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Melbourne v Sydney The Demons and Swans clash in round three

Questions arose over the Demons' ability to set up a premiership tilt when first-choice ruckman Max Gawn went down with a knee injury last week that will sideline him for more than a month.

But they were answered emphatically on Sunday by off-season recruit Brodie Grundy, who exerted his influence with 21 disposals, 25 hitouts and four clearances.

Grundy's telling contribution against Ladhams came in his third game with the Demons after injury restricted him to just six appearances for Collingwood last season.

REPORT Fierce Dees turn it on to stun Swans at the 'G

"He was sensational (the way he) took that sole responsibility on his shoulders," Goodwin said.

"He's a different player to Max. He wins contested ball, he links up with possession and he gave us a great aerial contest when we needed it.

"He's got his own version of ruck craft and he's very good at it. We saw today that he's got a lot to give to this footy club."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R3: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round three's match against Sydney

Meanwhile, it was another disappointing day for Sydney at the MCG in what was their first trip back to the venue since last year's Grand Final embarrassment at the hands of Geelong.

"Sometimes you can look at different things but if you're not winning the ball and you're not tackling when they're winning it, it's not a good sign," Sydney coach John Longmire said.

"We were just a fraction off which is all you have to be against good teams."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R3: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round three's match against Melbourne