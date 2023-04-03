IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Questions loom over veteran Eagles after Derby injury disaster
- 'We're no clearer!' Damo's confused after AFL's ump dissent statement
- Rankine, Thilthorpe, high-octane footy... Adelaide's form has the team excited
- What to expect from the AFLW Supplementary Draft on tonight
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.