FIVE correct winners from Riley Beveridge last week has seen him take the outright lead among our panel of tipping experts.
But the chasing pack is not far behind, with Matthew Lloyd and Sarah Black one point back and four tipsters within two points after round three.
>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW
All of our experts are picking Geelong to break its winless drought to start the season with victory over Hawthorn on Easter Monday, while Carlton is the overwhelming favourite to get the points on Good Friday.
Check out the other R4 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Collingwood – nine points
Carlton
Adelaide
Richmond
St Kilda
Sydney
Essendon
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 5
Total: 16
SARAH BLACK
Collingwood – 13 points
Carlton
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
St Kilda
Sydney
Essendon
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 5
Total: 15
MATTHEW LLOYD
Brisbane - eight points
Carlton
Adelaide
Richmond
St Kilda
Sydney
Essendon
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 4
Total: 15
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - 17 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Richmond
St Kilda
Sydney
Essendon
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 4
Total: 14
JOSH GABELICH
Collingwood - seven points
Carlton
Adelaide
Richmond
St Kilda
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 4
Total: 14
CALLUM TWOMEY
Collingwood – 21 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Richmond
Gold Coast
Sydney
Essendon
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 4
Total: 14
MICHAEL WHITING
Collingwood – four points
Carlton
Adelaide
Richmond
St Kilda
Sydney
Essendon
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 5
Total: 14
SARAH OLLE
Collingwood - 19 points
Carlton
Adelaide
Richmond
St Kilda
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 4
Total: 13
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane - nine points
Carlton
Adelaide
Richmond
St Kilda
Sydney
Essendon
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 5
Total: 12
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Collingwood - five points
Carlton
Fremantle
Richmond
Gold Coast
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 5
Total: 12
KANE CORNES
Brisbane - 11 points
Carlton
Adelaide
Richmond
Gold Coast
Sydney
Essendon
Melbourne
Geelong
Last week: 4
Total: 11
TOTALS
Brisbane 4-7 Collingwood
North Melbourne 0-11 Carlton
Adelaide 8-3 Fremantle
Richmond 10-1 Western Bulldogs
St Kilda 8-3 Gold Coast
Sydney 11-0 Port Adelaide
Essendon 8-3 Greater Western Sydney
West Coast 0-11 Melbourne
Geelong 11-0 Hawthorn