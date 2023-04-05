FIVE correct winners from Riley Beveridge last week has seen him take the outright lead among our panel of tipping experts.

But the chasing pack is not far behind, with Matthew Lloyd and Sarah Black one point back and four tipsters within two points after round three.

All of our experts are picking Geelong to break its winless drought to start the season with victory over Hawthorn on Easter Monday, while Carlton is the overwhelming favourite to get the points on Good Friday. 

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood – nine points
Carlton
Adelaide
Richmond
St Kilda
Sydney
Essendon
Melbourne
Geelong

Last week: 5
Total: 16

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood – 13 points
Carlton
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
St Kilda
Sydney
Essendon
Melbourne
Geelong

Last week: 5
Total: 15

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - eight points
Carlton 
Adelaide 
Richmond
St Kilda
Sydney 
Essendon
Melbourne
Geelong 

Last week: 4
Total: 15

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 17 points
Carlton 
Fremantle 
Richmond
St Kilda
Sydney 
Essendon
Melbourne
Geelong 

Last week: 4
Total: 14

JOSH GABELICH

Collingwood - seven points
Carlton 
Adelaide 
Richmond
St Kilda
Sydney 
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Geelong 

Last week: 4
Total: 14

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood – 21 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Richmond
Gold Coast
Sydney
Essendon
Melbourne
Geelong

Last week: 4
Total: 14

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood – four points
Carlton
Adelaide
Richmond
St Kilda
Sydney
Essendon
Melbourne
Geelong

Last week: 5
Total: 14

SARAH OLLE

Collingwood - 19 points
Carlton 
Adelaide 
Richmond
St Kilda
Sydney 
Greater Western Sydney 
Melbourne
Geelong 

Last week: 4
Total: 13

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - nine points
Carlton
Adelaide
Richmond
St Kilda
Sydney
Essendon
Melbourne
Geelong

Last week: 5
Total: 12

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - five points
Carlton 
Fremantle 
Richmond
Gold Coast 
Sydney 
Greater Western Sydney 
Melbourne
Geelong 

Last week: 5
Total: 12

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - 11 points
Carlton 
Adelaide 
Richmond
Gold Coast 
Sydney 
Essendon
Melbourne
Geelong 

Last week: 4
Total: 11

TOTALS

Brisbane 4-7 Collingwood
North Melbourne 0-11 Carlton
Adelaide 8-3 Fremantle
Richmond 10-1 Western Bulldogs
St Kilda 8-3 Gold Coast
Sydney 11-0 Port Adelaide
Essendon 8-3 Greater Western Sydney
West Coast 0-11 Melbourne
Geelong 11-0 Hawthorn