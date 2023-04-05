Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

FIVE correct winners from Riley Beveridge last week has seen him take the outright lead among our panel of tipping experts.

But the chasing pack is not far behind, with Matthew Lloyd and Sarah Black one point back and four tipsters within two points after round three.

All of our experts are picking Geelong to break its winless drought to start the season with victory over Hawthorn on Easter Monday, while Carlton is the overwhelming favourite to get the points on Good Friday.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood – nine points

Carlton

Adelaide

Richmond

St Kilda

Sydney

Essendon

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 5

Total: 16

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood – 13 points

Carlton

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

St Kilda

Sydney

Essendon

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 5

Total: 15

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - eight points

Carlton

Adelaide

Richmond

St Kilda

Sydney

Essendon

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 4

Total: 15

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 17 points

Carlton

Fremantle

Richmond

St Kilda

Sydney

Essendon

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 4

Total: 14

JOSH GABELICH

Collingwood - seven points

Carlton

Adelaide

Richmond

St Kilda

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 4

Total: 14

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood – 21 points

Carlton

Fremantle

Richmond

Gold Coast

Sydney

Essendon

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 4

Total: 14

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood – four points

Carlton

Adelaide

Richmond

St Kilda

Sydney

Essendon

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 5

Total: 14

SARAH OLLE

Collingwood - 19 points

Carlton

Adelaide

Richmond

St Kilda

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 4

Total: 13

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - nine points

Carlton

Adelaide

Richmond

St Kilda

Sydney

Essendon

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 5

Total: 12

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - five points

Carlton

Fremantle

Richmond

Gold Coast

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 5

Total: 12

KANE CORNES

Brisbane - 11 points

Carlton

Adelaide

Richmond

Gold Coast

Sydney

Essendon

Melbourne

Geelong

Last week: 4

Total: 11

TOTALS

Brisbane 4-7 Collingwood

North Melbourne 0-11 Carlton

Adelaide 8-3 Fremantle

Richmond 10-1 Western Bulldogs

St Kilda 8-3 Gold Coast

Sydney 11-0 Port Adelaide

Essendon 8-3 Greater Western Sydney

West Coast 0-11 Melbourne

Geelong 11-0 Hawthorn