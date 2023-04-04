Luke Davies-Uniacke in action during the round two clash between Fremantle and North Melbourne, March 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne is expected to regain star midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke for its Good Friday blockbuster against Carlton, although defender Ben McKay will again miss the opportunity for a reunion with his twin brother Harry.

McKay, who is battling a foot injury, had initially been aiming to return for the round four clash against the Blues – which would have pitted him against his identical twin – but for the eighth straight year one of the brothers will miss the contest.

However, there is better news for the Kangaroos with Davies-Uniacke expected to recover from a minor calf injury. The midfielder will be one of two huge additions to Alastair Clarkson's side, with co-captain Jy Simpkin also set to return from suspension.

The pair were both absent from last week's disappointing defeat to Hawthorn, which was North Melbourne's first loss of the season after making a remarkable 2-0 start to the campaign.

"(Davies-Uniacke) had a really deep corkie off the back of the game in the west," North's head of performance, Kevin White, said on Tuesday.

"Last Tuesday he had a really light session on-field just to flush out. On Thursday, he was at 80 per cent speed and that was the marker we'd set him for the Thursday given he had 48 hours more before the game would start.

"We would allow him right up until game time to be able to hit 100 per cent with his speed, acceleration and function. This was the area that just let down Luke. He didn't have full acceleration, he couldn't get above 80 per cent, and he felt like his whole game – being based off his drive, acceleration and power – would be useless out there.

"We made an easy call that the cork would settle going into this week. It's just unfortunate that he didn't get up for the game, but the right decision was made on him.

"He's fully trained (on Tuesday), he hit his speed markers, so providing he pulls up alright over the next 24 hours then he'll be clear to play this week."

McKay's absence will be compounded by the blow of losing fellow key defender Griffin Logue to suspension for this week's clash with Carlton, with the Blues having the last two Coleman Medal winners in Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay at their disposal.

Elsewhere, ruckman Callum Coleman-Jones is likely to return from a foot injury through the VFL this week while last year's No.4 draft pick George Wardlaw continued his impressive conditioning block with 24 disposals in the VFL last Saturday.