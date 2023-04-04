Ken Hinkley and his players look on after the R3 match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on April 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE DAY after Ken Hinkley's future was called untenable, Port Adelaide star Ollie Wines says the players and not the coach deserve the brunt of criticism for their form.

Showdown losses sting hard in Adelaide and media commentator Warren Tredrea, Port's only AFL premiership captain, was scathing on Monday after Saturday night's pulsating clash against the Crows left the Power with a 1-2 record.

Hinkley comes out of contract at the end of this season, his 11th, and Tredrea said the coach's future "just looks untenable".

But Wines talked up Hinkley on Tuesday, saying he is rallying the players for another tough assignment on Saturday night when they play Sydney at the SCG.

"I don't think it's a coaching issue at the moment - it's execution by the players," the Brownlow medallist said.

"It's probably more so on us, than Ken and sitting here at 1-2, it's not the end of the world.

"I do not think we're (by) any means panicking. It's not the end of the world. We have full faith in Ken.

"As players we know we need to execute and play better."

'PLENTY TO UNPACK' Port searching for answers to inconsistency

Wines added that he and his teammates have sympathy for Hinkley.

"From a player's perspective, I certainly think it's unfair and it probably comes down to he's the single individual you can probably pick out," he said.

"We feel for him, but we understand we're a big part - a major part - of our inconsistency at the moment. As players, we have to get doing the right thing.

"We feel for Ken and we feel for the pressure he's under."

Ollie Wines handballs in front of Brodie Smith during the R3 match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on April 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Wines said after a titanic duel, Port "dropped the bundle" late and the big lesson from the game was they must execute better.

He added the Power must adjust to how other teams are playing against them.

"Those games are so hotly contested, both teams are going at it so hard - at one point, one team will break and unfortunately we were the one to do that," he said.

"Teams are playing us probably how we (don't) want to be played - they're really working us out. We have to find ways through that.

"They know we like playing front-half footy and locking the ball inside 50 ... they're trying to possess the ball a little bit on us and work down, take time and possession off us.

"It's working for them at the moment."

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

If Wines and his teammates had any doubt about how hard Port Adelaide had taken this Showdown loss, a series of football clinics on Monday meant they had to weather plenty of questions from their younger fans.

"I understand - they are big games and there's a lot of weight in those games. We're as disappointed as everyone," Wines said.

"That (the clinics) is probably where the reality really hits you."

Connor Rozee and his teammates after the R3 match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on April 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Wines said there is no time to dwell on Saturday night as they prepare to face the Swans.

"You have to use the disappointment of the weekend, move on really quickly and get the energy (in) the group again," he said.

Wines is still returning to top form after knee surgery and said he always knew it would take four or five weeks of the season.