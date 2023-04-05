COLLINGWOOD has recalled forward Reef McInnes for its Easter Thursday clash with Brisbane at the Gabba, while the Lions have responded to the Pies' ruck shortage by dropping tall Darcy Fort.

McInnes has come into the side for the injured Darcy Cameron, which will leave former Lion Dan McStay and fellow talls Ash Johnson and Billy Frampton to share the ruck duties.

The Lions will be without veteran Daniel Rich, who again misses out due to a quad injury.

Hybrid defender Jaxon Prior has taken Fort's place in the side.

McInnes, who was the sub in the opening round and played against Port Adelaide in round two, has won a recall ahead of Jack Ginnivan, who will again play in the VFL.

Reef McInnes celebrates a goal during Collingwood's win over Geelong in R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Already without Mason Cox and Aiden Begg due to injury as well as tall utility Nathan Kreuger, and with young ruck Oscar Steene well beaten in the VFL last week, Cameron's knee injury suffered against Richmond last week has left the Magpies without a recognised ruckman.

It should give in-form Lions big man Oscar McInerney an edge, although McStay rucked admirably for Brisbane in last year's elimination final win against Richmond after McInerney was injured early in the game.

Brisbane v Collingwood at the Gabba, 7.35pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Prior

Out: D.Fort (omitted), N.Answerth (sub)

Last week's sub: Noah Answerth

COLLINGWOOD

In: R.McInnes

Out: D.Cameron (knee), J.Carmichael (sub)

Last week's sub: Josh Carmichael