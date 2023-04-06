CARLTON'S Zac Williams is still three months away from being able to run again, but the 28-year-old is staying upbeat despite a serious knee injury ruining his 2023 season.

Williams was ruled out of the entire premiership campaign two months ago after rupturing his ACL on the club's pre-season camp.

It was a cruel blow for Williams, who has managed just 23 games since joining the Blues at the end of the 2020 due to a series of injuries.

But the former Greater Western Sydney defender says the support for his Blues teammates and his happy home life is keeping his spirits high.

"I feel great," Williams told Yokayi Footy.

"I'm back walking normally and doing my rehab weights.

"I think it's three months until I can run, or something like that, so that's my next milestone that I'm looking forward to.

"I'm just trying to enjoy being around the boys and being around the club. And I've got a little one at home (daughter Ayla) now so she's definitely been keeping me on my toes in the last few weeks as well."

Drafted to the Giants in 2012, Williams was a key part of that club's run to a Grand Final in 2019 and also played close to a full season in both 2016 and 2017, although he missed almost the entire 2018 campaign due to a serious Achilles injury.

At the Blues, he was sidelined by calf and hamstring problems in 2021 and then a serious calf injury last year.

While he won't be part of Carlton’s push for finals this year, Williams has been buoyed by the club's undefeated start to the season.

Zac Williams during Carlton's match against Collingwood in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He also praised young small forwards Jesse Motlop and Corey Durdin for their pressure inside the Blues' forward half.

"We've got a lot of young boys in the side and we're still trying to build that connection, and I think you can really see that coming out over the past couple of weeks," Williams said.

"(Motlop has) been awesome ever since he came into the club. He works his backside off, and you can see as soon as he came into the club that he made an impact.

"He's got that cheeky smile and the boys love it. He's been great, a young bloke bringing that energy. Him and Durdin in the forward line, it'd be pretty scary matching up against them (and) them chasing you every time you've got the footy."

