GOLD Coast has been dealt a massive blow with ruckman Jarrod Witts a late withdrawal ahead of the clash with unbeaten St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.
Witts is out of the match due to soreness, meaning the Suns will hand a debut to Ned Moyle, who was added to the club's list in the 2021 mid-season rookie draft.
Moyle previously played with Oakleigh Chargers in the under-18s and was a top-up player for Collingwood's VFL side before joining the Suns.
The 21-year-old has averaged 35 hitouts and 15 disposals in his two appearances in the VFL this season.
Bailey Humphrey is in for his Suns debut and Mac Andrew is back, while Mason Wood was cleared to play for the Saints following a knock to his shoulder last week.
St Kilda v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Gold Coast: Jarrod Witts (soreness) replaced in selected side by Ned Moyle
SUBSTITUTES
St Kilda: Jack Bytel
Gold Coast: Alex Sexton
Sydney v Port Adelaide at the SCG, 7.30pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Sydney: Robbie Fox
Port Adelaide: Darcy Byrne-Jones
Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Richmond: Trent Cotchin
Western Bulldogs: Mitch Hannan
Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Harry Schoenberg
Fremantle: Matthew Johnson
