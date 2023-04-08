Jarrod Witts after the R2 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on March 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast has been dealt a massive blow with ruckman Jarrod Witts a late withdrawal ahead of the clash with unbeaten St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.

Witts is out of the match due to soreness, meaning the Suns will hand a debut to Ned Moyle, who was added to the club's list in the 2021 mid-season rookie draft.

Moyle previously played with Oakleigh Chargers in the under-18s and was a top-up player for Collingwood's VFL side before joining the Suns.

The 21-year-old has averaged 35 hitouts and 15 disposals in his two appearances in the VFL this season.

Bailey Humphrey is in for his Suns debut and Mac Andrew is back, while Mason Wood was cleared to play for the Saints following a knock to his shoulder last week.

St Kilda v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Gold Coast: Jarrod Witts (soreness) replaced in selected side by Ned Moyle



SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Jack Bytel

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton

SAINTS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

Sydney v Port Adelaide at the SCG, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Robbie Fox

Port Adelaide: Darcy Byrne-Jones

SWANS v POWER Follow it LIVE

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Trent Cotchin

Western Bulldogs: Mitch Hannan

TIGERS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Harry Schoenberg

Fremantle: Matthew Johnson

CROWS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats