GOLD Coast has been dealt a massive blow with ruckman Jarrod Witts a late withdrawal ahead of the clash with unbeaten St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.

Witts is out of the match due to soreness, meaning the Suns will hand a debut to Ned Moyle, who was added to the club's list in the 2021 mid-season rookie draft.

Moyle previously played with Oakleigh Chargers in the under-18s and was a top-up player for Collingwood's VFL side before joining the Suns.

The 21-year-old has averaged 35 hitouts and 15 disposals in his two appearances in the VFL this season.

Bailey Humphrey is in for his Suns debut and Mac Andrew is back, while Mason Wood was cleared to play for the Saints following a knock to his shoulder last week.

St Kilda v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Gold Coast: Jarrod Witts (soreness) replaced in selected side by Ned Moyle

SUBSTITUTES
St Kilda: Jack Bytel
Gold Coast: Alex Sexton

SAINTS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

03:11
Published ago

Match Previews R4: St Kilda v Gold Coast

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Saints and Suns at Marvel Stadium

Published ago

Sydney v Port Adelaide at the SCG, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Sydney: Robbie Fox
Port Adelaide: Darcy Byrne-Jones

SWANS v POWER Follow it LIVE

03:15
Published ago

Match Previews R4: Sydney v Port Adelaide

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Swans and Power at the SCG

Published ago

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Richmond: Trent Cotchin
Western Bulldogs: Mitch Hannan

TIGERS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Harry Schoenberg
Fremantle: Matthew Johnson

CROWS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats