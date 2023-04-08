Adam Treloar is tackled by Rhyan Mansell (left) and Dion Prestia during the round four match between Richmond and the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on April 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COMING off a much-needed win over Brisbane, the Western Bulldogs take on Richmond at the MCG on Saturday.

This shapes as another crucial clash early in the season, with the Tigers (six points) also eyeing a second win of 2023.

The Tigers have decided to rest guns Jack Riewoldt and Trent Cotchin as Dustin Martin and Jacob Hopper return, while Riley Garcia is out injured for the Bulldogs.

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Trent Cotchin

Western Bulldogs: Mitch Hannan

Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Harry Schoenberg

Fremantle: Matthew Johnson

High-flying St Kilda is aiming for a fourth straight victory to begin the season when it hosts Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

Bailey Humphrey is in for his Suns debut and Mac Andrew is back, while Mason Wood was cleared to play for the Saints following a knock to his shoulder last week.

Both coming off disappointing defeats, Sydney faces Port Adelaide at the SCG.

Port has swung the axe with Darcy Byrne-Jones, Lachie Jones, Riley Bonner and Tom Clurey dropped.